As the last work of the “Secret” series trilogy, “Atelier Ryza 3 ~The Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key~” will be released on March 23, invited by Koei Tecmo, this time we also Early access to the official version.

Due to official restrictions, the content this time is to use the PC version, the content of the game time is 20-30 hours, and the battle system with all members in the later stage. The following will talk about the experience of Lysa’s final adventure without telling the plot.

From module progress to richer actions and expressions

Even if you don’t look at the early Alchemy Workshop, just look at the secret series with “Leza” as the protagonist, you can clearly feel the evolution on the screen. Compared with the first generation, the character modules of the second generation are more detailed, but in the third generation this time, In addition to being a brand new module, more expressions and actions have been added.

In the past, the standard performance of Alchemy Workshop was that everyone stood in the shape of an adult, and had a conversation with several fixed movements and expressions. And this time, there are obviously more changes in the movements and expressions, making the performance in the middle of the plot more lively and lively, which is definitely a big plus for the cute and handsome character design. From the first generation to the third generation, although it took only three years for Leisa, she has seen a lot of growth in the part of the performance.

Of course, the only thing that hasn’t changed is Lysa’s meaty thighs, which still look appealing this time around. But this time there is also a point of laziness, that is, I used a lot of past BGM, which is a bit unbearable.

vast map

To say that the biggest difference between “Atelier Ryza 3” and the previous two works is that this time the small maps that were originally divided into one large map were joined together, like the first generation of Kouken Island and its surroundings. One map, and there are more than one big map, there are at least four known so far, and they will be gradually opened as the story progresses.

It’s not just a simple patchwork, the scope of the map this time is much larger than before. If it is assumed that there is one landmark on each map in the previous work, this time there are about 20 or even more than 30 landmarks on a map. This shows the gap . And the map is foggy at the beginning, you need to get close to the landmarks to open the detailed map of the area,

Therefore, in terms of movement, a high-altitude slide lock has been added in places with large height differences, and there is an opportunity to ride a dolphin to speed up movement in water ( Will it really not be protested by insurance groups? ), and can also make many props to assist movement through alchemy, such as the summoned spirit beast of the first generation, the diving of the second generation, the emerald light belt and so on.

In addition to the possibility of triggering general missions, time-limited real-time sudden missions are also introduced in the vast map. Players may encounter sudden missions nearby in the middle of the map. It may be that the NPC has something to ask, or it needs to knock down the front The target monster may also be collection.

If it is a battle, you may directly encounter powerful enemy monsters, or you need to fight multiple waves of monsters in one battle, which makes players have a lot of challenges when browsing the map.

However, in terms of collection, it is no different from the previous two games. Both the collection tools and the collected materials are the same. If you want to say that it is different, you can make various collection tools earlier, and there are some display They are golden materials, and the “super characteristics” we will talk about below will definitely appear when collecting them.

On the whole, although there are sudden missions, because the progress of the story is also tied to the progress of the alchemy, it is necessary to advance to a new map to obtain more advanced materials. As a result, although the map is large, the changes in materials and monster types Limited, slightly high repeatability. Only after obtaining better quality collection props will there be new materials.

The large map does improve the look and feel of this work, but after playing it, it will make people feel that they can do more. At this year’s Taipei Game Show, producer Junzo Hosoi once said that he would still want to extend the concept of the big map to the future “Atelier Alchemy”. What else can he do besides general collection and fighting monsters? This part may be a point that can be dug deeper in the future.

Perform a more gorgeous combat system

This time there are 11 characters who can participate in the series at most, but there are only 3 forwards in each battle, and the other 2 can be placed in the rear for exchange at any time, and the rest have to be warehouse managers, but of course 11 people are not Not all of them are in the team at the beginning, and the team characters may temporarily withdraw as the story unfolds. Except for Lysa, which characters to use can also be determined by the currently available characters and BOSS attributes.

The performance in the battle this time is based on the rules of “Atelier Ryza 2” and some more trivial new systems are added. The basic battle is to accumulate AP to cast skills. Use skills to get CC to cast props. Try to complete the instructions of your teammates. What’s new this time is the substitution attack, the “command drive” accumulated by completing the number of teammates’ commands, and the production and use of keys.

In addition, a more aggressive camera movement is also used, but some people may not like this camera movement, because the lens is drawn closer, so most of the time you will only see the monster in front of you at the same time, and you cannot judge other monsters. The timing of the attack, so it is unrealistic to expect all three characters to perfectly defend against the opponent’s attack by manipulation.

In addition, most of the normal monsters are still the same as in the previous game, and the proportion of color-defying monsters is also very high. The difference between the general monsters is still not too big. There are many monsters on the big map this time. Unless there is a lack of materials, basically ignore the general monsters as much as possible. . These are also parts that have not improved much.

However, the magic of the alchemist has always been to make good equipment and bombs to crush all beings, and how much you invest in alchemy will reflect the strength of the character. These funs are still the same.

Reconcile Added “Super Trait”

The reconciliation this time is basically the same as the previous two works, and the specified materials are put into the material ring to reconcile. The only difference is the “super characteristic” field, a finished product can only have one super characteristic. If you want to attach super characteristics to an item. It is necessary to open the super characteristic ring in the reconciliation, and also throw a material with a super characteristic in this reconciliation, and the super characteristic can be inherited in the final reconciliation.

Super characteristics may greatly increase a certain ability, such as increasing skill damage, and some have side effects, and some have very abnormal abilities, such as recovering 20% ​​of the blood volume after each battle. The only thing to pay attention to is super characteristics. The only thing is that it will restrict certain types of equipment. For example, the “Brilliant Poetry” in the picture below can only be attached to accessories to activate the effect. For players who want to challenge to make god-level equipment, super characteristics are definitely something that must be done this time.

multifunction key

Finally, let’s talk about the “key” system, which is the biggest new feature of this work. The key word is closely related from the plot to the actual collection, combat, and coordination. After the plot is not long, the player will get the “void key”. The key itself is useless, the purpose is to convert it into other keys, but how to convert it? It is created by visiting landmarks and killing monsters in battle. Each landmark and each type of monster can create different key attributes and effects.

Keys can be roughly divided into four categories and have their own attributes. First of all, they need their own equipment, “symbols” that can increase various stats or abilities, “bursts” that can greatly strengthen characters in a short period of time in battle, “adventures” that can be used to open special treasure chests or areas on maps, and can increase alchemy The “synthesis” of the effect.

The keys that can be obtained in the early stage have little effect and the effect is not very strong, but the “synthetic” key is very helpful for the initial hand full of low-quality materials. If you want to get out of the current progress of the equipment, the synthetic key It is absolutely necessary to make good use of it. In addition, the “burst” key during the boss battle also has miraculous effects, such as allowing the character to use props continuously in a short period of time, which is very useful for stabilizing the battle situation or breaking out waves.

Of course, when powerful keys can be produced in the later stage, this system will play a real role.

Finally, to sum up, for players who like the secret series, although the design of the map is still a bit jerky, “Ryza 3” should not disappoint you, and if you have not fully contacted the two works, The review video of “Ryza 1~2” is also provided in the game, and a dictionary function is also added to the game.

These can make up for players who do not understand the plots of the first two games to a certain extent, but in terms of the relationship between the characters, players who have played the previous games may still know, so if you have to say it, it is not impossible to play “Ryza 3” directly , but there are still some things to check, especially the plot at the beginning is actually a tribute to the first generation. I believe that for the first generation of players, they will also be a little moved by watching Lysa grow up.

It has to be said that since the first generation of “Ryza’s Alchemy Workshop” achieved good results, GUST has made rapid progress in the past few years. It is undeniable that Ryza’s character design is the main key to the success of this series, but GUST does grasp The commercial profits of this series have been successfully transformed into upward technical strength.

From the comparison of “Ryza 3” with the previous “Ryza 1”, although the links of gold, collection, and combat are similar, it can be seen that the game has made significant progress in terms of scale and quality. This is very different from the past in Alchemy Workshop, where the same series mostly focused on changing characters and stories.

Although “Atelier Ryza 3” can be seen to be better in some designs, it is clear that the “Atelier” series has been regarded as a second-tier work in the past, and is gradually moving towards first-tier works. Although the gameplay based on alchemy and coordination may not be liked by everyone, but when it comes to Japanese-made two-dimensional animation games in the future, “Atelier Alchemy” is enough to be mentioned.

After playing “Ryza’s Alchemy Workshop 3”, although I lamented that Ryza’s story will end in this game, it does make people look forward to what kind of game the next series of “Alchemy Workshop” will evolve into .