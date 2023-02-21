Taiwan’s Koei Tecmo is scheduled to launch the latest work in the “Atelier” series on March 23 “Atelier Ryza 3 ~The Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key~ (ライザのアトリエ３ ～结わりの錬猬秀师と秘密)のKey~)” (PS5/PS4/Switch/Steam), announced the sixth wave of game information, revealing the key to the story “Vientiane Grand Ceremony” and the latest plot trailer that includes the theme song “Travelers”.

Synopsis

Mysterious archipelagos suddenly appeared near Kuken Island, where Ryza and the others lived.

These islands negatively impacted the controls on Kouken Island.

Lysa and her team went to the mysterious islands to investigate, and saw a huge mysterious door on the island.

Lysa and the others believe that the way to save Kuken Island can be found behind the door,

So embarked on a grand adventure about the “key” and “root of alchemy”——

“Vientiane Grand Ceremony” will bring——

At the beginning of the adventure, during the investigation of the Kirk Islands, Lysa suddenly heard a mysterious voice leading her to approach the “Vientiane Ceremony” in her mind. Lysa and the others believe that the “Vientiane Ceremony” is one of the clues to save Kuken Island, so a group of people follow the traces of the “Vientiane Ceremony” to embark on an adventure journey.

What will the “Vientiane Grand Ceremony” bring——

“Vientiane Grand Ceremony” means the vision and goal of the alchemist. What Lysa heard, however, was a voice leading her closer to the Great Ceremony.

What is the reason for calling the alchemist——





Lysa and the others are determined to open the door on the Kirk Islands and go to the location of the “Vientiane Ceremony”.

As the quest to save Kouken comes to an end, the 11-partners will take on one final challenge—

The ending theme will be sung by “suis from YORUSHIKA”!

The ending theme “Travelers” of this work will be sung by suis, who is active as the lead singer of the band “YORUSHIKA”.

Served as the lead vocalist of the band “YORUSHIKA” which has been active since 2017. The third album “Pirates” released under the name of YORUSHIKA was ranked No. 1 on Billboard’s comprehensive album list. The singing voice is quite transparent, and it is good at performing different performances in conjunction with the music, and has been widely praised by many parties.

Why do we feel homesick for summer? Why do we love summer? What is the so-called summer style? I also started an adventurous journey with Lysa, talking to the original heart sleeping deep in my heart. The excitement of encountering a beautiful world that you have never known. Although separated by the screen, it seems to be surrounded by that clear air… The future is still long, and my heart is full of expectations. As a novice adventurer, I am honored to sing the ending song this time. A beautiful song that makes everything on the journey a warm touch. In the last summer, at the end of the adventure, how do you feel when you hear this song… I am looking forward to it! suis from YORUSHIKA

The latest drama trailer featuring suis’ new song has been released simultaneously!

“Atelier Ryza 3” Plot Trailer

PRODUCTS

Digital Deluxe Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition with season pass are on sale at the same time!

Plus an early purchase bonus!

The pre-order bonus of the download version is open!

Purchase the first batch of Chinese physical version to get the first batch of special coupons for the Chinese physical version!

“Welcome to Raisa Workshop” Diamond Sign Drawing Board

The first batch of bonus codes for the Chinese physical version

Carefully drawn for Asian players

Diamond Signature Drawing Pad with Teacher Toridamono’s Reproduced Signature!

※ The size is about A5 (W148xH210mm).

※ The picture is a schematic diagram.

※ Purchase the first batch of Chinese physical version to get this special code.

This work will be linked with multiple works to implement archive data linkage bonuses!

※ The archive data linkage bonus is applicable to “Atelier Ryza”, “Atelier Ryza 2” PlayStation 4/Nintendo Switch/Steam version, and “Atelier Ryza 2” PlayStation 5/PlayStation 4/ Nintendo Switch/Steam version.

※ If you play “Atelier Ryza 3” on a console that has the system archive data of the target work, you can get the archive data linkage bonus.

※ If you play the PS5 version of “Atelier Ryza 3” with a PS5 host that saves the system archive data of the PS4 version of the linkage target work, you can get the archive data linkage bonus.

A BOX containing luxurious bonuses is also on sale at the same time!

※ The bundled content or name of the special edition may be changed without warning.

※ The exclusive pre-release costume for Ryza “Ocean Breeze of the Kuken Beach” may be released for free in the future.

Collector’s Edition/Suggested Price: NT$5,390 Atelier Ryza 3 Premium Edition Bundle Contents Atelier Ryza 3 Original Key Case Atelier Ryza 3 new illustration A1 hanging scroll Atelier Ryza 3 Past dynasties Physical Edition Cover Illustration Acrylic Key Ring 3 Combinations Atelier Ryza 3 Collectible Drawing Cards 12 Combinations



※ The content or name of the Collector’s Edition may be changed without warning.

※ The exclusive pre-release costume for Ryza “Ocean Breeze of the Kuken Beach” may be released for free in the future.