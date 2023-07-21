Atlanta Faze Adds Former CDL Champion Zach ‘De Laza’ Jordan to Their Roster for the 2024 Season

Title: Atlanta Faze Bolsters Roster with Acquisition of CDL Champion Zach “De Laza” Jordan

Date: [Date]

As the Overwatch League faces uncertain times, the Call of Duty League (CDL) seems to be thriving, with teams actively preparing for the upcoming 2024 season. In a bid to strengthen their lineup, Atlanta Faze has announced the addition of renowned CDL champion Zach “De Laza” Jordan to their roster.

Following the conclusion of the 2023 season, Atlanta Faze has been diligently searching for new talent to rebuild their team ahead of the highly anticipated 2024 season. With the objective of securing their second CDL title, the organization has made a strategic move by acquiring former Los Angeles Thieves star and 2022 CDL champion, De Laza.

The announcement was made via a tweet from FaZe Clan’s official Twitter account. The post garnered significant attention from Call of Duty fans and the esports community as a whole.

De Laza will be joining a formidable starting lineup that already boasts prominent players such as Chris “Simp” Lehr, McArthur “Cellium” Jovel, and Tyler “aBeZy” Pharris. This powerhouse roster is set to compete fiercely in the upcoming CDL season, as they strive to reclaim the championship title for Atlanta Faze.

The addition of De Laza provides Atlanta Faze with expertise, talent, and an impressive championship pedigree. With his experience and skill set, the team aims to dominate the competition and emerge victorious in the fiercely competitive CDL landscape.

Recognized as one of the strongest CDL franchises, Atlanta Faze has consistently showcased exceptional performance and a commitment to excellence. By securing De Laza’s signature, the organization has taken a significant step towards solidifying their roster and reinforcing their championship aspirations.

Fans and enthusiasts eagerly await the commencement of the 2024 CDL season, poised to witness Atlanta Faze unleash their upgraded lineup on the virtual battlefield. The acquisition of De Laza signifies the team’s resolve to emerge triumphant in the highly competitive Call of Duty esports scene.

As the Overwatch League’s future hangs in the balance, the Call of Duty League remains a beacon of hope for esports fans worldwide. Atlanta Faze’s acquisition of De Laza only adds to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the forthcoming season, tantalizing fans with the potential for unforgettable moments and unforgettable triumphs.

Sources:

– [Insert Link to Twitter Announcement]

– [Insert Link to Image Source]

Note: All content in this news article is based on the provided content and does not reflect real-world events or announcements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

