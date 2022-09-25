Ugo Govigli, Atlantia’s Investment Director Intelligent Transport Systems, will be at ITWeek on September 30th in Sala Fucine, at 11am.

As we know, attention to the energy transition is at the center of the development plans of each infrastructure, so Atlantia – a giant active in the motorway, airport and services related to mobility sectors, with a presence in eleven countries – is revolutionizing all its strategies, in line with the needs generated by the combined effect of climate change, the new global trends of integrated mobility as well as technological innovation and the digitalization of services.

“For this reason – they explain to Atlantia – we have decided to implement a path of profound transformation and discontinuity. Our focus on motorway and airport assets has been accompanied by an important push on businesses linked to sustainable mobility and technology, to respond effectively to new movement needs of travelers. Our aim is to become one of the largest global operators of integrated and sustainable mobility, keeping our head and heart in Italy “.

This is why the entire Atlantia Group, also on the input of its main shareholder Edizione, is moving quickly to digitize its infrastructures and increase the range of services in a “mobility as a service” logic which, for example through an operator such as Telepass, they are used by millions of passengers and customers every day.

From a practical point of view, on the one hand Atlantia intervenes on the existing infrastructures and designs the new ones in order to minimize their environmental impact. On the other hand, it invests in digital technologies to provide new services to travelers and cities, increasing the quality of travel and reducing emissions at the same time. At the same time, the infrastructure holding started experimenting with highly innovative forms of mobility, such as Urban Air Mobility (UAM) through Volocopter’s electric taxis, of which it has become one of the most representative shareholders.

Volocopter is a German start-up, which today is starting to be known globally and which seems destined to be talked about in the near future. It is a pioneer of UAM, which will be part of the solution for heavily congested urban centers around the world.

And Atlantia, just in March of this year, took part in a new financing round (Series E) of Volocopter, with a further investment of 35 million euros, which follows the subscription of the capital increase of Volocopter by 15 million euros carried out in March 2021.

Rome is one of the first cities in Europe to have decided to bring urban air mobility services to its citizens with Volocopter, and thanks to the support of Enac, work is underway to carry out the first test flight at Fiumicino airport by next October.

The flight of electric sky taxis to Fiumicino is currently planned as early as 2024, connecting the airport with the capital in a totally sustainable way. According to Morgan Stanley, this new market could grow 30 percent annually within the next two decades.

And for the future there are structural collaborations with the academic world aimed at researching and promoting cutting-edge ideas and projects applicable to mobility and the engagement of start-ups for innovation.

MobiUS is in fact the laboratory, born from the partnership of Atlantia with SDA Bocconi, which carries out applied research activities in order to analyze the main evolutionary trends of the mobility sector on a global level. The London start-up Kooling also joined the laboratory in May of this year, making its technological platform available for Big Data analysis for the collection and study of data related to mobility.

And finally there is VeniSIA – which stands for Venice Sustainability Innovation Accelerator – an accelerator of innovative projects created together with the Ca ‘Foscari University, which in May launched its second call for ideas to identify Italian and international startups that will have the opportunity to carry out a co-innovation project together with companies.