Home Technology Atlas, the robot that moves like a man, is back: now he’s ready for a James Bond movie
Technology

Atlas, the robot that moves like a man, is back: now he’s ready for a James Bond movie

by admin
Atlas, the robot that moves like a man, is back: now he’s ready for a James Bond movie

Run, jump, move objects, throw a bag with tools. And then, finally, he writhes in the air like a gymnast, landing perfectly. Rated 10 for Atlas, the most famous bipedal robot of Boston Dynamics, the company controlled by Hyundai. In a new promotional video, Atlas moves nimbly around a scaffolding, suggesting that he will soon be ready to assist man in various working contexts. The scene looks like something out of an action movie, with one eye-catching detail: Atlas’ ability to throw his tool bag at a worker. A move that appears trivial, for a man, and which instead is extremely complex for a robot. Already in the past Atlas had demonstrated his surprising abilities, experimenting with Parkour and even with dance.

by Pier Luigi Pisa

See also  Windows 11 expands iCloud integration to browse iCloud photos directly in Photos

You may also like

Civilian Grandmaster ASRock B650E Taichi unboxing test /...

ASICS releases GEL-SONOMA 15-50 outdoor jogging shoes using...

Destiny 2 gets a major change in Lightfall...

Can’t you open your notepad and little painter?...

Civilian Grandmaster ASRock B650E Taichi unboxing test /...

Microsoft will stop Win10 digital downloads at the...

Google is said to be developing its own...

“Dragon Restoration Among Men! “Extremely” “Taiwan Limited Edition...

Seagate’s special edition Star Wars FireCuda external hard...

Sea of ​​Thieves gets new support studio

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy