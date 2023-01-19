Run, jump, move objects, throw a bag with tools. And then, finally, he writhes in the air like a gymnast, landing perfectly. Rated 10 for Atlas, the most famous bipedal robot of Boston Dynamics, the company controlled by Hyundai. In a new promotional video, Atlas moves nimbly around a scaffolding, suggesting that he will soon be ready to assist man in various working contexts. The scene looks like something out of an action movie, with one eye-catching detail: Atlas’ ability to throw his tool bag at a worker. A move that appears trivial, for a man, and which instead is extremely complex for a robot. Already in the past Atlas had demonstrated his surprising abilities, experimenting with Parkour and even with dance.

by Pier Luigi Pisa