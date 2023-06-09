Home » Atlus mistakenly leaked Persona 3: Reload on its Instagram account – Persona 3: Reload
Technology

Atlus mistakenly leaked Persona 3: Reload on its Instagram account – Persona 3: Reload

by admin
Atlus mistakenly leaked Persona 3: Reload on its Instagram account – Persona 3: Reload

When we said the announcement of the Persona 3 remake was imminent, we didn’t expect it to be today. Atlus itself mistakenly posted a Persona 3: Reload trailer on its Instagram account. Although they quickly removed it, the video has spread like wildfire across the internet, becoming a trending topic on Twitter.

The trailer was originally intended to launch on the Xbox Showcase on the 11th, and as we can tell from the end of the trailer, the trailer states that it will be released on PC, Xbox consoles, and Game Pass from day one.

While this seems to spoil the surprise, we’ll still have to find out if Microsoft has also kept an announcement for the unannounced Persona 5 spinoff, P5T, and if they’ll give us anything about Persona 6’s development. Official news or previews.

Persona 3 Reloaded will be released in early 2024.

See also  A designer asked Gpt-4 how to invest 100 dollars: this is how he arrived at 25 thousand

You may also like

How pedophilia networks benefit from the algorithm

Apple Vision Pro, Zuckerberg’s opinion: “Nothing we haven’t...

How the WhatsApp channels work – TECHBOOK

Tech Diary — May 15-19, 2023

I wouldn’t make that mistake again

The latest iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma wallpapers,...

Alpine and Abarth send electric cars with power

Apple Vision Pro? It’s not the future of...

WhatsApp Meets User Requirements New Beta Version Optional...

Vision Pro: How Apple wants to attract developers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy