Atlus mistakenly leaked Persona 3: Reload on its Instagram account – Persona 3: Reload

When we said the announcement of the Persona 3 remake was imminent, we didn’t expect it to be today. Atlus itself mistakenly posted a Persona 3: Reload trailer on its Instagram account. Although they quickly removed it, the video has spread like wildfire across the internet, becoming a trending topic on Twitter.

The trailer was originally intended to launch on the Xbox Showcase on the 11th, and as we can tell from the end of the trailer, the trailer states that it will be released on PC, Xbox consoles, and Game Pass from day one.

While this seems to spoil the surprise, we’ll still have to find out if Microsoft has also kept an announcement for the unannounced Persona 5 spinoff, P5T, and if they’ll give us anything about Persona 6’s development. Official news or previews.

Persona 3 Reloaded will be released in early 2024.