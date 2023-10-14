ATLUS’ New RPG ‘Persona 3 Reload’: Introduction Videos and Pre-Order Details Revealed

Shiya Co., Ltd. Announces Release of New RPG “Persona 3 Reload” with Exciting Gameplay and Character Introductions

Taiwan-based gaming company, Shiya Co., Ltd., has recently released the latest game display video of ATLUS’ highly anticipated RPG, “Persona 3 Reload”. The game promises to offer an immersive experience with intriguing gameplay elements and captivating storytelling. With the release scheduled for February 2, 2024, on multiple platforms including Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series, PlayStation® 5, PlayStation® 4, Steam, and Windows, fans are eagerly awaiting its arrival.

The promotional video showcases various aspects of the game, including daily life activities in the student dormitory where the protagonist resides. Players can look forward to engaging in activities such as cooking, studying, and even tending to a rooftop vegetable garden. “Persona 3 Reload” aims to provide a realistic and enjoyable daily life experience that can be shared with friends.

Additionally, Shiya Co., Ltd. has announced that special introduction videos for each character will be released continuously. These videos, which will be available on SEGA’s official YouTube channel, offer a glimpse into each character’s battle scenes and daily life. One highlight of the upcoming game is the introduction of a new skill called “Dragon”. Gamers can expect intense and stunning battles in the game.

The company plans to release introduction videos for other characters in the future, so fans are encouraged to stay tuned and follow the updates. The “Protagonist” and “Yukari Yukari” character videos are already available for viewing.

For early birds, pre-orders for “Persona 3 Reload” are now open. Players who purchase the boxed version or pre-order the digital version will receive the exclusive early purchase bonus DLC, “Persona 3 Reload: Persona 4 Gold Edition BGM Set”. This DLC allows players to listen to the music that appeared in “Persona 4 Golden Edition” within the game.

“Persona 3 Reload” continues to build upon the successful foundation laid by its predecessor, “Persona 3”. Known for its dark world view, captivating storylines, and innovative gameplay mechanics, the “Persona” series has garnered a dedicated following worldwide. The latest installment aims to impress both long-time fans and newcomers with improved graphics and enhanced gameplay on the latest gaming platforms.

The official website for “Persona 3 Reload” provides more information about the game and its release. Interested gamers can visit the website at https://asia.sega.com/p3r/cht/.

Product Information:

– Product Name: Persona 3 Reload

– Platforms: Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, PlayStation® 5, PlayStation® 4, Steam

– Game Language: Subtitles in Japanese, English, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese; Audio in Japanese, English

– Release Date: February 2, 2024 (Friday)

– Price: Starting from Taiwan TWD 1,890 / Hong Kong HKD 478.0

– Game Rating: Auxiliary Level 15

– Copyright: © ATLUS © SEGA All rights reserved.

For more updates, be sure to follow SEGA’s official social media channels, including SEGA Asia’s Facebook and YouTube, as well as ATLUS Asia’s Facebook page.

