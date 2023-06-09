Home » ATLUS Swipe Exposes “Persona 3 Remake” and “Persona 5 Tactics” on XGP on the first day | 4Gamers
A wonderful swipe. ATLUS official community account, it seems that the promotional videos of “Persona 3 Reload” and “Persona 5 Tactica” (Persona 5 Tactica) were exposed in advance, and they were released on the Xbox on the first day of release. Game Pass.

According to the exposure information, “Persona 5 Tactical Edition” will be released on November 17, and “Persona 3 Remake” will be released in early 2024. Both games will be available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

The point is! Because the news of the two films is mainly based on the Xbox platform, it was quickly estimated that it may be that the information of the Xbox Game Showcase held at 1:00 on November 12, Taiwan time was exposed in advance.

In short, the hand-sliding account is the official English Instagram account of ATLUS (@atlus_west), but it was deleted soon. But there are already many players with sharp eyes and quick hands on the Internet, saving the moment of hand slipping. Let’s take a look together.

