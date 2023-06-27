Atm Milano will manage the first automatic metro of the G…

Leader in public transport in Italy and with ten years of experience in the management of metro lines in Europe and the Middle East, Atm Milano further broadens its international perspective in line with the objectives of the strategic geographical expansion plan. Friday June 23rd ATM has won the tender for the management of the first automatic metro in Greece, in the city of Thessaloniki, in partnership with Egis, French group operating in the infrastructure engineering sectors.

The new subway it’s there today most modern public work of the Hellenic Republic e the only line driverless accomplishedwhich will serve the second largest Greek city by population, over one million. With an extension of almost 20 kilometers, it will become the main hub for travel within the city, also strategic for the connection with the rest of the country.

“We are very satisfied with this important result – declares Arrigo Giana, Chief Executive Officer of Atm – A further step in the international development of the Company, increasingly recognized abroad for its ability to manage networks and complex mobility systems”.

Atm with Egis was awarded a contract with a duration of 11 years for a total economic value of 250 million eurodemonstrating player with a great competitive capacity in the international scenario, able to compete with the main European companies.

The management of ATM Milano’s automatic metro systems at a global level

In the years Atm has acquired a role of excellence on a global level in the management of automatic metros: since 2008 in Copenhagen con lines 1 and 2 and then 3 and 4 of the Cityring, in 2011 a Riyad where it started the first line of the city and from 2013 in Milan with the M5 driverless metro and subsequently with the M4 which connects Linate airport to the city centre, inaugurated in the first section last November.

The ATM know-how

Il Atm’s know-how was therefore decisive in awarding the tender putting at the center of the offer a reliable, efficient and technologically advanced service.

The Thema company, 51% owned by Atm and 49% by Egisis the company entrusted with the contract by the client Elliniko Metro of the Ministry of Economy for management and maintenance of the new one linea driverless of Thessaloniki that will be inaugurated in the first months of 2024.

This metro network represents astrategic infrastructure for the city of Thessaloniki and for the entire area of ​​Macedonia, especially for the port which is the largest in the North Aegean Sea.

With the new line, one will be guaranteed better connection, a reduction in travel times and ease of movement between the different points of the city, currently only equipped with bus lines and a railway station.

The Thessaloniki Metro

The subway characterized by the red color will cross the entire city on the east-west axis with 13 stops from the terminus of Nea Elvetia to that of the Thessaloniki railway station, important interchange node with the railway network. AND further extension is planned with 5 other stations to join the 25 Martiou stop with the south east area of ​​the cities with terminus in Mirka station (extension of Kalamaria blue line).

Equipped with sophisticated control and maintenance systemsthe subway performs and daily service from 5.30 to 0.30 (the opening of the line may be extended until 2 on Fridays and Saturdays) with 18 trains in the first stage, which will be increased to 33 to guarantee service with the extension of Kalamaria. Complete the project on deposit of the trains and the hi-tech operating room for management and control located in the area of ​​Pylaia.

