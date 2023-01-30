Russian developer Mundfish recently went gold with their upcoming title Atomic Heart, but came under fire two weeks ago for a statement about Russia’s war in Ukraine that was seen as very vague and never made it clear that they were not Support Russia.

Now it’s AIN. Capital has released a report that again shows Mundfish acting suspiciously. This time, it was found in the Russian privacy policy that user data on the company’s online store is not necessarily private and may be shared with various Russian authorities. The report also said the policy followed “Russian mobilization laws, According to this law, soldiers are currently being recruited in Russia to continue the criminal war against Ukraine “. .Besides that, Mundfish’s legal address is in Russia, while Atomic Heart is “Sponsored by Russian investors”but doesn’t say much about what these are.

After GamesRadar contacted Mundfish about all of these findings, the company replied about collecting user data:

“Our games and website do not collect any information or data. The website’s privacy statement is outdated and wrong and should have been removed years ago. We have closed the store to ensure the integrity of our fans, our studio and our products Sex. We apologize for any confusion on this matter.

They don’t mention other allegations, though, so we suspect that Atomic Hearts (a game about the future USSR) may continue to be a controversial title, since it’s hard to tell the extent to which the Russian regime is involved in the game in various ways – as its The content is the same.