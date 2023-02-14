There’s been a lot of controversy surrounding Atomic Heart, which launches on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on February 21. The reason is that the game has a Russian developer who refuses to condemn Russia’s war on Ukraine. Additionally, Mundfish has been accused of collecting personal data from its users and has had some dubious circumstances surrounding its financing.

Acclaimed video game composer Mick Gordon (Doom Instinct), who is working on the game’s soundtrack, has now decided to take a stand against Putin, Russia, and relentless war.Therefore, he willAll his expenses “donated from the game to the Australian red team”

Cross Ukraine crisis appeal, support Ukrainian people

valiantly defended their country from aggression”

Gordon explained why:

“I, like the rest of the world, have been appalled by Putin’s military escalating the war in Ukraine with a brutal and senseless invasion, causing immense suffering to the Ukrainian people. The tragedy of this conflict cannot be overstated and countless innocent lives have been lost , the country is deeply affected by violence and instability. This invasion was not the decision of the Russian people, but an authoritarian regime that disregards human rights and dignity. The world must continue to demand an end to this aggression and stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

Gordon also wrote in an open letter on Twitter:

“This donation is my way of providing practical support to those whose lives have been affected by war. The Red Cross has been an important resource for people affected by conflict, providing aid, medical services and psychosocial support. By supporting the Red Cross, I believe my donation will have a positive impact on those in need and I am honored to use my work to speak to those affected by conflict.

Hull also added that he“Desperate to see and hear my musical contributions come

Live in the final game when Atomic Heart launches later this month”.

Hats off to you, Mick Gordon!