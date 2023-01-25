Home Technology Atomic Heart has turned to gold
Technology

Atomic Heart has turned to gold

by admin
Atomic Heart has turned to gold

Call me superficial, but Atomic Heart, with its jaw-dropping graphics and BioShock, encountered Fallout gameplay from the first second I saw it in 2018, but it’s been a tumultuous period since then. The fact that Mundfish’s increasingly ambitious game has suffered a five-year delay says it all, but the wait is finally over.

Mundfish and Focus Entertainment finally Announce Atomic Heart has been awarded Gold, which in simple terms means that it has completed development. So, unless it “needs Cyberpunk 2077,” you can be absolutely sure that Atomic Heart will launch on February 21st.

I’m not particularly worried about this, but I will remind you that we haven’t seen the gameplay of the PS5 and Xbox Series 4 versions… when developers talk a lot about how they want to push the PC to the max. A bit worrying.

See also  tvOS 16.1.1 Official Release: Fix App Installation Issues, Applicable to Third Generation Apple TV 4K | XFastest News

You may also like

Wallapop, round of 81 million for a total...

The robot lawyer arrives in the US court:...

Grandpa sent “hello~Siri” from his smartphone, and grandson...

Destiny 2 is back online – Destiny 2:...

Libero and Virgilio, the emails will be accessible...

Hogwarts Legacy Reportedly Has Over 100 Side Quests

A startup accelerator in Naples for Ubi is...

A startup accelerator in Naples for Ubi is...

The new Apple TV upgrade processor does not...

Third-party manufacturers launch joystick parts claiming to permanently...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy