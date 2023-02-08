After a long delay, Atomic Heart finally hits theaters on February 21st. Preloading for the game is live on Xbox right now (it’s included with Game Pass, so if you plan to play it, be prepared), so we know how much SSD storage we’ll need to have available when it drops.

As expected, it turns out to be a fairly large production, though not the worst-case scenario at 78.66 gigabytes, the PC and PlayStation 5 we can expect to be in the same block. This is common in large AAA games these days, but we have multiple cases where some games are more than double that size.

Atomic Heart has been billed as the Soviet version of BioShock, and from the images and trailers we’ve seen so far, it looks very promising. However, Russian developer Mundfish has recently been criticized for its reluctance to condemn the war on Ukraine and has been accused of collecting personal data for the Russian regime.

Also, as many have also pointed out, we haven’t seen the console versions (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X) even though it’s due out in less than two weeks. Gameplay. Mundfishexpressa new generation of products with“Stable 60fps, 4K and dynamic resolution runs in dungeons, mostly 4K at 60 fps in the open world“,But some evidence would be nice.