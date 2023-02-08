Home Technology Atomic Heart is almost 80 GB for Xbox Series X.
Technology

Atomic Heart is almost 80 GB for Xbox Series X.

by admin
Atomic Heart is almost 80 GB for Xbox Series X.

After a long delay, Atomic Heart finally hits theaters on February 21st. Preloading for the game is live on Xbox right now (it’s included with Game Pass, so if you plan to play it, be prepared), so we know how much SSD storage we’ll need to have available when it drops.

As expected, it turns out to be a fairly large production, though not the worst-case scenario at 78.66 gigabytes, the PC and PlayStation 5 we can expect to be in the same block. This is common in large AAA games these days, but we have multiple cases where some games are more than double that size.

Atomic Heart has been billed as the Soviet version of BioShock, and from the images and trailers we’ve seen so far, it looks very promising. However, Russian developer Mundfish has recently been criticized for its reluctance to condemn the war on Ukraine and has been accused of collecting personal data for the Russian regime.

Also, as many have also pointed out, we haven’t seen the console versions (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X) even though it’s due out in less than two weeks. Gameplay. Mundfishexpressa new generation of products with“Stable 60fps, 4K and dynamic resolution runs in dungeons, mostly 4K at 60 fps in the open world“,But some evidence would be nice.

See also  Kerbal Space Program 2 will finally enter Early Access on February 24

You may also like

A New Way to Use WhatsApp Feed –...

Sony explains all the questions before the release...

Fable appears to be playable – Sina Hong...

Space fans are very satisfied, several new rockets...

Electronic voting is more democratic (but still not...

Google experiment changes the Webkit engine in Chrome...

Nintendo’s next face-to-face meeting will be held at...

The 2022 version of Kindle is on sale...

The number of PS Plus subscribers has declined,...

Kaspersky will launch KasperskyOS and set up its...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy