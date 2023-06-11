Attack on o2? Amazon could take on the mobile market

The mobile phone market is hotly contested. Whether Telekom at one end or Aldi Talk on the cheaper side, customers have to decide. With Amazon, a new provider could soon take off. If this happens, all providers from o2 to Vodafone have to dress warmly – because there is even talk of a free tariff.

Cell phone contract with Amazon? Prime membership needs to get better

Amazon should work on it with own offers to get into the mobile phone business. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal and the news agency Bloomberg. Accordingly, Amazon is considering building an attractive offer for mobile phone users. According to insiders, is from “very cheap or maybe free” tariffs the speech (via t-online).

Amazon would not give away mobile phone contracts. Instead, the shipping giant apparently wants that Prime subscription much more attractive again make. A very cheap or even completely integrated mobile phone offer would then join the side of free delivery, Prime Video and other flat rates.

With this, Amazon would have added another piece of the puzzle that would significantly enhance Prime membership. But so far it is obvious nothing to say yet. According to internal sources, Amazon is negotiating with the well-known provider Verizon and the Telekom subsidiary T-Mobile US, among others. This also makes it easy to see that the plans are only valid so far for the US market.

However, the negotiations are said to be difficult. With AT&T an important potential partner has already jumped off, it is said. Amazon does not officially confirm the plans: We are continuously working on improving the Prime offer and offering customers new added value. Cellular services are not planned.

Amazon Prime membership includes everything:

Amazon Prime mobile phone tariffs: a really good idea

Whether it’s just too early to confirm or there really isn’t anything behind it – the offer would match Amazon. With streaming offers and flat rates such as Prime Music and Prime Reading, the former delivery subscription has long been a multimedia offer become. Many parts of the membership are already used on the mobile phone, so the contract would be an option at the same time. Amazon already has the right hardware ready.

According to t-online, the reports are also against the background of Amazon’s current ones Difficulties with the Prime model. In the US, user numbers of around 149 million have stagnated since the last price increase. Integrating mobile communications into Prime could help make the subscription worthwhile again.