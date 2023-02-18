When there is a new driver for the graphics card, in order to get the best game performance, many people will choose to update it as soon as possible, but if you are an AMD Radeon graphics card user, please take it easy if the latest driver has not been updated yet. , Recently, related disasters have been reported abroad. After the update, it is very likely that Windows 11 and Windows 10 will become bricks, and those who have not set a restore point can only solve it by refilling, which is quite serious.

Photo by Timothy Dykes on Unsplash

Attention AMD Radeon graphics card users!Don’t update to the latest drivers yet, it may brick Windows

According to a report by foreign media TechSpot, the AMD Radeon graphics cards affected this time are RX 6000 series and earlier models. The representative said that the latest generation of RX 7000 series is not in this range and can be used with confidence.

AMD launched the latest “Adrenalin 2022 Edition Graphics Driver 23.2.1 Hotfix” driver on the 14th of this month. Many users on the Internet reported that “it will prevent the Windows system from starting and cannot enter the desktop.” Some people can only reinstall it. Windows to solve.

And there are quite a few users I met, in the discussion areas of Reddit, Twitter and ComputerBase, as one Zitat von Cebo said, the system cannot be restarted after the update, and I have chosen to reset to the factory settings:



The official Twtitter of the foreign software website CapFrameX also reminded all users to back up your data when installing the Adrenalin 23.2.1 driver, and mentioned to affected users that they suspect that this driver will change the BIOS settings, so please check the boot first. If there is any change, it makes it impossible to enter the operating system. Do not refill directly:

Be careful when you install the latest Adrenalin 23.2.1. Backup your data!#AMD #Driver https://t.co/dOVZSth7OQ — CapFrameX (@CapFrameX) February 15, 2023

The affected users seem to be Windows 11 and Windows 10, but this driver also supports Windows 7. It may be that few people use Windows 7, so no one responds. It is recommended that Win 7 users be careful.

In addition, TechSpot also mentioned that devices equipped with Radeon 6800U such as Ayaneo 2 and Ayaneo Geek should also install this driver carefully. It seems that some glitches will reduce the available VRAM of the APU to 512MB. Ayaneo officially recommends that users install it in the task manager Check the VRAM in the computer, and then update the BIOS via USB.

This also means that not only ordinary users find that there seems to be a problem with the AMD driver, but even Ayaneo thinks so, so it is really necessary to be cautious. If you have already updated, but have not encountered any problems, please create a restore point and backup data as soon as possible. If you don’t mind, it is recommended to remove this driver, and update after AMD repairs or pushes an updated version.

Those who have not yet updated should take it easy and make a decision after seeing the follow-up situation.

Source: TechSpot