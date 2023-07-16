Attention fake people!

This text by philosophy professor Daniel Dennett in the Atlantic draws attention to a concrete danger that is lost in the AI ​​debate between buzzwords like “fake news” and “disinformation”: The fact that it has become very easy to create artificial people. Dennett means avatars who, with AI support, are out and about in the digital spheres in which more and more people are moving more and more often, with malicious orders (from whomever). He sees the creation of such deceptively real entities as an “antisocial act of vandalism”: Today, for the first time in history, thanks to artificial intelligence, it is possible for anybody to make counterfeit people who can pass for real in many of the new digital environments we have created. These counterfeit people are the most dangerous artifacts in human history, capable of destroying not just economies but human freedom itself. Before it’s too late (it may well be too late already) we must outlaw both the creation of counterfeit people and the “passing along” of counterfeit people. But he has recognized a realistic danger posed by generative AI that is more likely than the “existential risk” scenarios of the AI ​​doomers. They are trying to imagine an omniscient AI that will enslave us all. Dennett, on the other hand, writes what AI actually already is today: an automatable, scalable tool to trick our perception and deceive us. He lists specific steps on how to counteract the danger: one or more watermarks are required, as with money. This requires the global cooperation of all relevant actors. Like – who would have known? – the manufacturers of printers and scanners help to keep counterfeit money out of circulation. Google, Open AI and other companies must be liable for damage caused by counterfeiting of their software Creating virtual fake people must be socially ostracized A somewhat pathetically written, but powerful contribution to the debate on the subject.



