Recently, there is a strange bug in Pixel mobile phones. After playing a certain YouTube video, the mobile phone may crash and restart immediately. Some people even encountered mobile network problems. Not sure what caused it, but it seems It is not a catastrophe, and it does not happen to every user, but it is still recommended that if you receive the same video link from your friends, it is safer not to open it.

According to foreign media Android Authority, many users on the Reddit forum reported that when Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro play specific YouTube videos, they will restart without any warning, only this “Alien 4K HDR | Get Out of There” ” video, other videos will not. And more specifically, it can only be opened with the YouTube application App, which means that there will be no such situation when playing with a browser:



In addition to Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, some Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a users also reported the same situation, but the number is not so many. As for the following models, it seems that there are no more:



For this reason, Android Authority also tried its own Pixel 7 series, and there is indeed the same problem. After opening the YouTube video, it will force a reboot. Some Pixel 7 / 7 Pro users will experience that the mobile network will disappear after restarting the phone, but restarting the phone again will fix it:



So for now, this bug will not cause any damage to the phone, just a sudden restart. As for what caused it, some people speculate that there may be a problem with the HDR processing of the Pixel 7 series, but only the “Alien 4K HDR | Get Out of There” video is also quite strange.

Alien 4K HDR | Get Out of There is a video uploaded by Apex Clips 2 years ago and it provides up to 4K HDR quality. If you are using a model above Pixel 6, it is not recommended to play:

Interestingly, it may be because it’s not serious, just restarting the phone, foreign media have urged Pixel phone users not to play, but everyone wants to try it, and some people haven’t encountered it, like this Mishaal Rahman shared his Pixel on Twitter The 6 Pro is fine:

A bunch of folks on Reddit are reporting that playing a specific YouTube video causes their Pixel 7/7 Pro to immediately reboot and have issues with network connectivity. This didn’t crash my Pixel 6 Pro, but you are warned.https://t.co/7UoLJU5SFS — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) February 26, 2023

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the latest flagship models of Google. The main differences between the two are the screen size, the former is 6.3 inches, the latter is 6.7 inches, the number of lenses is five times less telephoto (only Pixel 7 Pro has it), memory The size is not the same, Pixel 7 is 8GB, Pixel 7 Pro is 12 GB, the price difference is 8,000 Taiwan dollars, and the processor is Google Tensor G2

