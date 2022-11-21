Microsoft Microsoft OneDrive personal cloud storage space can freely access, edit and share files, perform device backup and protection, use Office applications, and can be used on iOS and Android devices.

If your mobile phone is an iPhone 6 / Plus or users who do not want to upgrade the operating system, you may want to pay attention. In the OneDrive 13.42.4 update version description, Microsoft mentioned that iOS 14 / iPadOS 14 may no longer be supported in the future.

Microsoft’s update notes that the OneDrive 13.42.4 update includes bug fixes and stability improvements. It was also mentioned that Microsoft OneDrive will soon drop support for iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.

This also means that iPhone users who love to use OneDrive must upgrade to iOS 15 / iPadOS 15 or above to use it, and their mobile phones must be at least iPhone 6S / iPhone 6 Plus or above.

