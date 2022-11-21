Home Technology Attention OneDrive lovers! Microsoft will drop support for iOS 14 / iPadOS 14
Technology

Attention OneDrive lovers! Microsoft will drop support for iOS 14 / iPadOS 14

by admin
Attention OneDrive lovers! Microsoft will drop support for iOS 14 / iPadOS 14

Microsoft Microsoft OneDrive personal cloud storage space can freely access, edit and share files, perform device backup and protection, use Office applications, and can be used on iOS and Android devices.

If your mobile phone is an iPhone 6 / Plus or users who do not want to upgrade the operating system, you may want to pay attention. In the OneDrive 13.42.4 update version description, Microsoft mentioned that iOS 14 / iPadOS 14 may no longer be supported in the future.

Microsoft’s update notes that the OneDrive 13.42.4 update includes bug fixes and stability improvements. It was also mentioned that Microsoft OneDrive will soon drop support for iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.

This also means that iPhone users who love to use OneDrive must upgrade to iOS 15 / iPadOS 15 or above to use it, and their mobile phones must be at least iPhone 6S / iPhone 6 Plus or above.

Original URL: Action Three Hee Wow

Image and data source: HMS

Read more Three Hee Action Wow articles
Microsoft will end support for Surface Go LTE, no longer provide firmware updates
[Two-device simultaneous measurement]What is the upgrade of DJI Action 3 VS Action 1? Is it worth upgrading?

See also  Exercise your fingers with the Adaptive Trigger! PS5 exclusive game "Finger Fitness" on sale! - funglr Games

You may also like

The World Cup in Qatar seen from Facebook

The World Cup in Qatar seen from Facebook

Cartoons, which models do they offer to children?

The Second Smartphone Revolution: The Evolution History of...

Money is biting people, can’t buy enough this...

Devialet launched Devialet Mania, the first portable smart...

Digital skills, the EU is slow: the objectives...

Multitasking Android Tablet!Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ meets various...

SilverStone FARA 512Z case unpacking/ 360+280 dual water...

Shining Wings─Bentley Launches a New “Flying B” Head...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy