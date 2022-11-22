Following the promise to launch the first wave of updates overseas at the end of October, Samsung officially launched the One UI 5 system upgrade for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series today in Taiwan in accordance with the originally announced November schedule. Based on Android 13, it will bring more Functions of multi-function, personalized setting and privacy protection.

Samsung has now officially launched the One UI 5 update for the Galaxy S22 series phones in Taiwan. The new system will bring more personalized features, such as more settings for the unlock screen and palette, and desktop gadgets that can be stacked and stored. Users can choose the mobile phone mode according to the situation, and at the same time, the multi-tasking interface and functions are enhanced.





One UI 5 will also bring a new Pro camera interface, which can provide user shooting suggestions and color scale display. On the system, RAM Plus virtual memory will have more options, and security and privacy features have been improved. Users of the Samsung Galaxy S22 can now use their mobile phones to check whether they have received the update, and remember to fully charge the phone before installing!







▲ One UI 5 update details of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series (click to enlarge)