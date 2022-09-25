Home Technology Attracting Asian players to support Microsoft will continue to expand more Japanese original games on Xbox in the future | New Technology Information | Digital
Attracting Asian players to support Microsoft will continue to expand more Japanese original games on Xbox in the future

Attracting Asian players to support Microsoft will continue to expand more Japanese original games on Xbox in the future | New Technology Information | Digital

At the recent IGB Japan online event, Sarah Bond, Microsoft’s vice president and head of Xbox game creator experience and ecology, said that in the future, Xbox will continue to expand moreJapanOriginal game content to attract more support from Japanese and Asian gamers.

Sarah Bond said that there are currently more than 250 companies in Japan responsible for promoting the development of Xbox game content, and has released 150 games in total, 100 of which are even listed on the Xbox Game Pass service, and recently announced that 15 new games will be developed in Asia. There are 13 game content from the Japanese team.

Prior to this, Phil Soencer, head of Microsoft’s Xbox business, also revealed during the Tokyo Game Show 2022 that more original game content created by Japanese developers will be added to the Xbox platform in the future, including cooperation with Kojima Studio led by Hideo Kojima. Launch new original works on the Xbox platform to attract more players to support.

In fact, Microsoft has continued to cooperate with Japanese developers in the past to expand the Xbox game lineup, while also reversing the stereotype that most of the Xbox platform’s income is based on European and American game works, hoping to further compete with Sony’s PlayStation game platform in the Asian market.

However, from now on, PlayStation still maintains in-depth cooperation with key Japanese game developers, and at the same time it continues to launch many platforms.Taiwan independenceOccupy or limited-time exclusive game titles, making many players more inclined to support PlayStation>

However, in recent years, Microsoft has continued to change its weak sales in the Asian market in the past. In addition to including more game content and establishing in-depth cooperation with Japanese game companies, it has also continued to promote the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. The content can be played through the Xbox Game Pass service on the day of its launch, so it has successfully attracted the support of many players. At the same time, it has also driven the sales of Xbox game consoles in Japan and other regions. Even when the PlayStation 5 continues to face supply shortages, the sales of the Xbox Series S have continued to grow. Beyond the PlayStation 5 in Japan.

