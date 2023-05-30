Attribution research: Heat wave in Western Europe is due to climate change



Summer isn’t even quite here yet, and far too early extreme weather conditions in the most popular European tourist areas are causing vacationers’ holiday plans to falter.

First the rivers in northern Italy dried up, then the western Mediterranean countries experienced an extraordinary heat wave at the end of April. In some areas, temperatures were up to 20 degrees Celsius above normal. Previous national April records were broken in the south of Portugal with 36.9 degrees and in Spain with 38.8 degrees. In Algeria, the thermometer rose to 40 degrees on April 28, and in the Moroccan cities of Sidi-Slimane, Marrakech and Taroudant to over 41 degrees.

The heat wave hit soils that had already dried out as a result of several years of drought and once again exacerbated the water shortage, of which the farmers are also partly to blame. They pumped water from wells, some of which were drilled illegally, onto fields and into greenhouses, where they produced strawberries and tomatoes for export, including to Germany.

Connections between climate change and hot weather

This weather situation has become a hundred times more likely due to global warming – calculated conservatively. Because the heat in Western Europe is apparently increasing faster than the climate models used to date have simulated.

This is the conclusion reached by researchers from Morocco, France, the Netherlands, the USA and the UK in a so-called attribution study (attribution research). In it, they assessed the extent to which the probability and intensity of such a heat wave was increased by man-made climate change.

The scientists published the study independently without the usual peer review process. It was important to them to inform the public as quickly as possible about the connections between climate change and this hot weather extreme.

However, the underlying methods had already gone through the usual publication process. It is about comparing the model of a so-called counterfactual Earth with an Earth as it is shown today using measurement data. A counterfactual Earth only exists in the computer simulation, where humans have not emitted greenhouse gases. By comparing these two worlds, statements can be made as to whether an event has become more likely as a result of anthropogenic global warming or not.

“Heatwave came at a critical time”

‘While heat waves have become more frequent in Europe and North Africa in recent years, the recent heat in the western Mediterranean has been so extreme that it is a rare event even in today’s warmer climate,’ the researchers write. “This heat wave came at a critical time for the planting season in western Mediterranean countries.”

Not only that: “Heat waves are among the deadliest dangers,” says the analysis. “The full effects of a heat wave are often not known until weeks or months later, when death certificates have been evaluated or scientists can analyze the excess deaths.”

In return, the researchers were also able to deduce from their simulations that the number of heat-related deaths in cities with heat-adapted planning had decreased. Namely where the urban heat island effect has been reduced by green and open spaces. Heat early warning systems had apparently also helped city dwellers to adapt in good time.

The other extreme: rain

But then came May and eastern northern Italy and Croatia were engulfed in extreme rainstorms. Germany experienced something like this in the summer of 2021 in the Ahr Valley. But in the south, the rain hit parched ground, hard as concrete, that couldn’t seep the much-needed amounts of water.

In some areas of the Emilia-Romagna region, up to 50 centimeters of rain fell in 36 hours – that is around half the actual annual amount. The Italian government had just appointed a special commissioner for dryness and drought. His name is an omen: Nicola Dell’Acqua, Nicola of the water.

To what extent such an extreme rain event has become more frequent and more intense due to global warming cannot be deduced so easily. Because torrential rain only pours down in relatively narrow geographical areas, which are usually smaller than the calculation grid of the climate models. In addition, the natural variability of extreme precipitation from one year to the next in a given location is very large, making it difficult to see the signal of climate change. From a global perspective, however, it is clear that extreme precipitation events will also become more frequent with increasing global warming. Because warmer air stores more water, which simply has to come down at some point.

“Now it will rain heavily in other parts of Italy”

This also explains the cloudbursts on the coasts of the northern Adriatic. A pronounced low over the Emilia-Romagna region brought moist, warm air from the Balkans, which was additionally charged with water over the Mediterranean Sea, which then discharged over the country over several days.

“The good news is that the worst of the flood region seems to be over for the time being,” writes Felix Dietzsch from the German Weather Service in a featured article. “The bad news, on the other hand, is that it will now rain heavily in other parts of Italy.” Because on the leeward side of the Atlas Mountains in northwestern Africa, a new, powerful Mediterranean low is forming, which is moving towards the Tyrrhenian Sea.

It remains to be hoped that parched Spain will also get some of the long-awaited rain. Because the country is drier than it has been for at least 1200 years.







