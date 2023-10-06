Audemars Piguet Collaborates with 1017 ALYX 9SM to Launch Five New Limited Edition Watches

Audemars Piguet, a pioneering watch brand known for its innovative concepts, has recently made waves by collaborating with fashion designer Matthew Williams’ label, 1017 ALYX 9SM. The collaboration resulted in the creation of five limited edition watches, which were officially revealed in Tokyo. This partnership between Audemars Piguet and 1017 ALYX 9SM showcases the brand’s commitment to nurturing creativity and exchanging art and talent.

Matthew Williams, the creator of 1017 ALYX 9SM, is renowned for his experimental approach to fashion and his use of high-quality innovative materials. This collaboration with Audemars Piguet marks his foray into watch design. Williams’s design aesthetic is reflected in the new Royal Oak Series and Royal Oak Offshore Series, with iconic elements such as the Grand Tapisserie pattern and date window being simplified into a more minimalist and modern design.

The collaboration resulted in two new models of the Royal Oak series, made entirely of 18K gold. These models include a 37mm self-winding watch and a 41mm self-winding chronograph. The dials of these watches feature clean and pure aesthetics, with only gold hands and the 1017 ALYX 9SM logo appearing on the 37mm self-winding chronograph. The 41mm self-winding chronograph features only three hands for timekeeping at 3, 6, and 9 o’clock.

Similarly, the Royal Oak Offshore series also underwent a minimalistic transformation, with the classic date window and AP logo being the only remaining elements. The 6, 9, and 12 o’clock positions on the dial feature only hands without timers. Both models in the Royal Oak Offshore series have a case diameter of 42mm and are made of either 18K white gold or yellow gold.

In terms of movement configuration, the 37mm self-winding watch is equipped with the 5909 movement, set to be released in 2022. The 41mm self-winding chronograph features Audemars Piguet’s latest 4409 self-winding integrated chronograph movement, which includes a column wheel and flyback function. The two Royal Oak Offshore chronographs are equipped with the 4404 movement, offering a flyback function and a power reserve of 70 hours.

As a special addition, Williams and Audemars Piguet created a one-of-a-kind Royal Oak series self-winding chronograph for a charity auction. This unique watch features a two-color case and bracelet made of 18K gold and stainless steel, with a black PVD-coated 18K gold surface. The watch is equipped with the 4409 movement and features the logos of both partners on the dial.

Overall, the collaboration between Audemars Piguet and 1017 ALYX 9SM showcases a fusion of fashion and watchmaking, resulting in a collection of limited edition watches that embody a minimalist and modern design aesthetic. These watches not only represent the innovative spirit of Audemars Piguet but also push the boundaries of traditional watch design.

