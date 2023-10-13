Audemars Piguet Launches New 38mm Size for CODE 11.59 Series Watches

Audemars Piguet Launches New 38mm Size of CODE 11.59 Series Watches

Luxury watch brand, Audemars Piguet, has announced the release of a new size for its popular CODE 11.59 series watches. The new 38mm size offers a neutral and fashionable option that is suitable for both men and women. With its exquisite appearance, the first two colors available, aristocratic purple and ivory white, have quickly become favorites among collectors of small watches.

The CODE 11.59 series is known for its original multi-layer case structure, which includes an octagonal watch body, an ultra-thin bezel, and a round bottom cover. The stainless steel welded to the bezel creates unique shaped lugs, adding intricate details to the overall design. Despite the slightly larger diameter of 41mm or 42mm in previous models, the CODE 11.59 series maintains its elegant posture.

Audemars Piguet has introduced the 38mm size to cater to watch enthusiasts with slender wrists. The new size retains the elegance and charm of the series, making it a perfect fit for those seeking a smaller watch option.

The new CODE 11.59 series watches feature a gradient rippled surface, created through a collaboration between Audemars Piguet and Swiss machine-engraved engraver Yann von Kaenel. This eye-catching design mimics the ripples formed when a stone is thrown into water, adding a dynamic and three-dimensional element to the watch. The pattern is further enhanced by PVD coating technology, ensuring its durability and highlighting its three-dimensional effect. When light hits the curved mirror, the rippling pattern reflects and undulates, creating a mesmerizing visual display.

The watches are paired with crocodile leather straps in the same color as the dial, featuring a “large checkered scale” design. The pin buckle is made of 18K rose gold and engraved with the Audemars Piguet logo, completing the elegant and contemporary look of the timepiece.

Inside the 38mm model is the 5900 movement, a new generation of lightweight automatic winding movement. This thin movement, only 4mm thick, offers high accuracy with a balance frequency of 4 Hz. The intricate details of the movement can be admired through the sapphire crystal glass bottom cover, showcasing the 22K rose gold automatic dial and advanced fine decoration. With a power reserve of 60 hours, the watch provides worry-free daily use.

The launch of the new 38mm size of the CODE 11.59 series demonstrates Audemars Piguet’s commitment to innovation and its ability to cater to the preferences of watch enthusiasts. The elegant and fashionable design, coupled with the brand’s renowned craftsmanship, makes these watches a must-have for collectors and watch enthusiasts alike.

