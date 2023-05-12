Audi boss speaks plain language: These demands are “not feasible”

Audi boss Markus Duesmann does not think much of the planned reform of the emissions standard. He does not consider the new rules with Euro 7 to be feasible – and fuels concerns about jobs in the German auto industry.

Audi boss: Euro 7 is going too fast

In 2025 – according to the current status – new rules for car emissions are to start. Critics are already accusing the planned reform, entitled Euro 7, of being too lax. The car industry, on the other hand, warns of exactly the opposite: The rules of Euro 7 are too strict.

Audi CEO Markus Duesmann is now also taking this horn. The in the context of Euro 7 rules proposed by the EU Commission by 2025 “not feasible”, the manager explains in an interview (source: Welt am Sonntag). The rapid introduction from 2025 would not only pose technical challenges for car manufacturers, but also potentially overwhelm the approval authorities, he argues.

The Mercedes works council had previously criticized the rapid implementation. The plants could not be converted in time, so the concern. Duesmann goes even further: “It would massively jeopardize employment in Germany.”

Renault boss Luca de Meo was also critical of the plans. you would combustion engine before the technology is phased out again make it artificially more expensive. He expects a price increase of at least 2,000 euros per vehicle. Such surcharges could be fatal for cheap models in particular.

Speed ​​limit for Germany: Audi boss rows back

The emissions standard is not the only hot topic on which the Audi boss comments: “Everyone knows that Germany is a free country – and that Speed ​​limit is a symbol of this freedom. Instead, we should rather choose intelligent solutions to ensure a better flow of traffic,” says Duesmann.

Electric cars or combustion engines? When it comes to price, there is no clear answer:

The head of the Ingolstadt carmaker had previously even been open to driving bans and a general speed limit on Germany’s autobahns. Now he only sees it as an option if Germany should get into a shortage of fuel.

With the planned requirements of Euro 7, new guidelines for electric cars are also coming to the industry. However, Duesmann does not see Audi’s electric car plans being influenced. The manufacturer wants to go further phase out the internal combustion engine by 2033.

