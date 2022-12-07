It has yet to debut but Audi has already won in F1. At least in the virtual world since it was the first brand to present a concept single-seater totally dedicated to the official video game of the EA SPORTS F1 22 FIA Formula 1 Championship, available for PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

In short, Formula 1 enthusiasts – awaiting the official debut of the car in 2026 – have something to “feed on”. But Audi’s move wasn’t just for this: unveiling a single-seater with the official Audi colors is a way to clear the many renderings the internet is full of. And to make a clean sweep of the work of Photoshop wizards. On the other hand, Audi’s participation in F1 is a historic fact: they dominated Le Mans and endurance races for years. And they are therefore among the future protagonists.





It all started at the end of August, when Audi announced its entry into Formula 1 during the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps and at the same time unveiled a concept single-seater with a special livery. Now EA SPORTS and Codemasters have digitally recreated the racing show car with the four rings in minute detail, integrating it into the F1 22 video game via the latest software update.

Virtual reality Audi together with holoride to transform the car into an experience device by Vincenzo Borgomeo

14 March 2022



“It is not at all obvious to be the protagonists of the official Formula 1 videogame more than three years before the debut in the race – explained Henrik Wenders, Head of the Audi brand. “Our concept impressed from the first moment thanks to the captivating design and the combination of colors characteristic of the brand’s sports activities. I am convinced that it will win many fans even in the virtual world”.

EA SPORTS is considered the leading developer of sports games for consoles and PC. F1 22 is the latest version of the official videogame of the FIA ​​Formula 1 World Championship, available for PlayStation, Xbox and PC; also in VR (virtual reality) on PC. The game includes all current teams, drivers and circuits. The Audi concept single-seater is integrated into the “Podium Pass Series 4 VIP” level, available from 7 December.





In reality, Audi will participate in the FIA ​​Formula 1 World Championship by fielding its own factory team in partnership with the Swiss Sauber team. The first dynamic tests of the single-seater with the four rings are scheduled for 2025. At the Neuburg an der Donau plant, Audi is developing its own power unit destined for Formula 1, built following the new technical rules which will apply from 2026 and which provide for a higher level of electrification compared to today’s standard and the use of innovative sustainable fuels certified carbon neutral.