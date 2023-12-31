Audible offer: Three months free and four additional deals

There are currently various offers for the Audible audio book subscription. PR/Business Insider

Do you already have square eyes from all the series you always binge? It’s high time to give the television (and your eyes) a little break. And that’s exactly where Audible, Amazon’s audio book subscription*, comes into play.

What’s included with an Audible subscription?

With an Audible subscription you can listen to an audio book of your choice from Audible every month*. Additional audio books are available to subscribers at a special price of a maximum of 9.95 euros. There are also all Audible Original podcasts, which you can stream unlimitedly at no extra charge. In total you can choose from more than 500,000 titles. Prepare for entertainment for the mind and ears as well as rest for the Netflix-plagued little eyes! And if you no longer want to listen to Audible, you can cancel your subscription at any time. There is no minimum term or deadline for this.

These Audible offers are currently available for new customersinside and customers

The service normally costs 9.95 euros per month. But there are currently exciting Audible offers for new customers. What deals are they and how (or whether) can you secure them? These are the current offers in November 2023:

1. Offer: Audible free month

The first Audible offer is always valid. New customers can test the service free of charge for 30 days before subscribing to see for themselves*. Your savings: 9.95 euros.

Audible 30 Take the free test*

2. Audible offer: Four months at half price

With the second offer you pay half the price* for four months at Audible. You will receive a total of four titles of your choice, for which you will only be charged 4.95 euros each instead of the usual 9.95 euros. So you save 20.00 euros.

Listen to Audible for four months for 4.95 euros each*

3. Audible offer: 50 percent discount for six months

Offer number three gives you a 50 percent discount on Audible* for six months. Instead of 9.95 euros, you only pay 4.95 euros for your membership to the audio book service for six months. This saves you a total of 30.00 euros.

Listen to Audible for six months for 4.95 euros each*

4. Audible offer: 60 days free for Echo owners

The fourth Audible offer is aimed at owners of an Echo speaker. Anyone who has purchased an Echo Dot (3rd Gen./4th Gen.), Echo (4th Gen.), Echo Show 5, 8, 10 or 15 and registered on the device with their personal Amazon account can use Audible Use it free of charge for 60 days and save 19.90 euros*.

Exclusively for Echo owners: Listen to Audible for free for 60 days*

5. Audible offer: Use for free for three months – recommendation

You can get the best impression of Audible with this time-limited deal: You can get three free months of Audible until January 7, 2024*. During the extended free period you will receive three titles of your choice without having to spend a cent. In total you save 29.85 euros.

Use Audible for free for three months*

This is what you should know about the Audible offer

The different Audible offers* only apply to new customers. After the free or promotional period has expired, the subscription is automatically extended by one month and you will be charged the full membership fee of 9.95 euros. Of course, you can cancel or pause your subscription at any time; there is no deadline or minimum term. Even if you cancel, you can keep all audiobooks in your library because they are yours – forever. Not all offers are available to all new customers. Some of them are also aimed at existing customers without an active subscription. If an offer is not activated for your account, just try the next one from this list!

FAQ about Audible: The most important questions

Do you have any further questions about Audible? We answer them!

What are the benefits of Audible?

Audible* impresses with several advantages:

Once you have purchased a title, it is yours forever. Content can be downloaded. Your monthly credit will be added if you don’t use it immediately. You only ever pay 9.95 euros for a title – no matter what it normally costs. You can use it unlimitedly Listen to Audible Original Podcasts

Is Audible included with Amazon Prime?

No. But as a Prime member, you can test Audible* free for two months and receive three audio books for free.

Can you use Audible without a subscription?

Yes! However, you then pay the full individual purchase price for all titles.

What subscription models are there?

Can you use Audible for two people?

Naturally! Simply log in to your Audible account on multiple devices. You can activate up to ten devices and listen to content on up to five devices at the same time. However, there are no individual profiles.

Can I return purchased audio books?

You can return audiobooks you purchased in error and buy a different title in return. However, returning many titles may result in the service no longer being offered at some point. Audible* reserves the right to end the offer at any time or to refuse to take back individual titles.

How do I listen to Audible audiobooks on Kindle?

There are two ways to listen to Audible audiobooks on your Kindle – depending on the model:

Kindle Oasis (Generation 8 and 9), Kindle Paperwhite (Generation 10) and Kindle (Generation 8): Check whether the device has the latest update installed. You can buy and download audio books directly on the device in the audio book shop to listen to the audio book , the Kindle must be connected to a Bluetooth device (speakers or headphones) Kindle Touch / Kindle Keyboard: Checks whether the device has the latest update installed Purchases the audiobooks via the PC or a mobile device Downloads the audiobooks to a Windows PC Download Transfers the audiobooks to the device To listen to the audiobook, the Kindle must be connected to a Bluetooth device (speakers or headphones).

Can I cancel Audible at any time? Is there a notice period or minimum term?

You can cancel your Audible subscription*, take a break or – if the subscription has already been canceled – start again at any time. During the subscription break, no amounts will be deducted from your account and you will not receive any new credit, but you can access your library, redeem any outstanding credit and download your titles at any time. There is no notice period or minimum term.

