Resonance and standing waves are the most difficult problems for audio players, making the equipment unable to show its due value! ! ! Following the earlier trial of Audio Bastion’s Tempo, which specializes in the anti-seismic route of the platform, this time I will try the brand-new X-PODIUM of the same brand recently launched by the same brand!

Based on the Vibration Stopper 4, it is committed to eliminating the resonance between the speaker and the floor

The new X-Podium is based on the Vibration Stopper 4 technology, which effectively improves the sound clarity by eliminating the resonance between the speaker and the floor! In terms of technology, X-Podium uses a patented composite shock-absorbing structure design, which can isolate the resonance between the ground and the speaker, and help improve low-frequency flexibility and sound separation. It is worth noting that the shock-isolation part is designed with a sandwich-type shock-absorbing suspension compartment. The upper layer of the composite shock-absorbing structure is a basalt shock-absorbing plate, and the lower layer is an aerospace aluminum metal base. There is a composite gel between the two for shock-absorbing support. , Synthetic basalt stone shock absorber! The appearance of the base is treated with black and matte texture of microcrystalline vibrating particles, and its composite stone particles are made by high-temperature firing and pressing, with uniform and thick density! The base is also specially made with special composite gel damping, effectively isolating the resonance between the speaker and the floor! As for the official, it is recommended to use it together with X-Pad series foot pads to maximize the effect!

Experiment with Mission ZX-3 floor speakers: the sense of space and layer separation are instantly improved

In the test part, X-PODIUM (Middle) is used to match a pair of Mission ZX-3 floor speakers (with nail feet) for practical tests! For the source, Cambridge Audio Edge NQ network function preamp and Edge A power amplifier are used for matching! The test first listens to the Mission ZX-3 floor speaker in the default state. The test songs are mainly music on Tidal, including “Jazz Variants”, “Flash”, “Unholy”, “Hold My Hand” and “Bad Guy”, etc. A few pieces of music as material! After comparison, it can be found that X-PODIUM can effectively separate the resonance phenomenon between the speaker and the playback, reduce the standing wave disorder, and make the three frequencies evenly displayed! Compared with ordinary nail pads, the biggest advantage of Huazhen rock base is that the speaker can be physically separated from the floor material, so as to improve the frequency band interference caused by materials such as concrete, teak or carpet!

A/B Repeated comparison: reduce Standing wave and bad resonance in playback space

The editor used to think that the sound analysis ability when listening to music in the room with a fever was not as good as it should be. At first I thought it was due to irregular treble reflexes, but later I found out that it was related to the bass management in the room! Repeatedly comparing the effects before and after adding X-PODIUM, it can be found that the poor analysis ability of the playback system is due to the irregular resonance between the speaker and the room, resulting in a unclear sound field image! For example, when playing “Bad Guy”, which is known for its standing waves, you can notice that the entire playback space will vibrate with the rhythm of the music, resulting in mid-to-high-pitched details such as the sense of air being covered by irregular vibrations or standing waves, and losing the essence of the signal itself. Natural musicality! As for the addition of X-PODIUM, the most obvious thing is that the low-frequency swelling has been improved, and the separation between the human voice and the soundtrack has become more linear! The relative surprise is that when playing “Jazz Variants”, the floor speaker can easily restore the super dynamic and spatial trajectory in the signal! The most surprising thing is that when trying the song “Flash”, the sound field can extend from the front to the left and right sides, so that the special sound effects can create a sense of space flying from the rear to the front! Looking at the overall experience of X-PODIUM is still full of surprises! In order to test the ultimate effect of the base, Hugo installed four X-Pad III shock pads on each side of the speaker to try its performance. It can be found that the biggest benefit is the airiness and image quality of the vocal part, and the overall smoothness of the sound There are obvious benefits!

Conclusion: To maximize the performance of the playback equipment, the mat is an indispensable part

Compared with other sound effect supplements, the biggest advantage of the cushion material is that it can give full play to the playback ability without changing the original sound and color of the equipment, showing people the most authentic state! As long as it is properly debugged, there are hardly any side effects or counter-effects! X-PODIUM is officially positioned as a versatile cushion material, and is suitable for speakers, CD turntables, front and rear amplifiers and other hardware. However, the actual test found that the effect is the easiest to grasp when paired with speakers. It is recommended that beginners start with this aspect!

Specifications and Pricing

♦ Name: Audio Bastion X-PODIUM

♦ Color: rock black

♦ Material: basalt stone/composite gel/aerospace aluminum

♦ Structure: Mystic stone laminates, aluminum alloy base, double-layer materials are stacked up and down, and the aluminum bottom plate increases the load-carrying capacity

♦ X-PODIUM (M) load-bearing: 80KG size: 340*440 (external) weight: 8KG

♦ X-PODIUM (L) load-bearing: 125KG size: 420*520 (external) weight: 12KG

♦ Price: $2,800 (M), $3,800 (L)

♦ Accessories: X-Pad III ($150/piece, to be purchased separately)

♦ Details: https://shop.price.com.hk/hk68/category/35503

🙋‍ ★ Want to watch forum members discuss the above article?? “Click me to enter the discussion”

🏠 ★ Post76 online store has opened “store.post76.hk”