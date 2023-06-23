Audio capture device: function and buying tips | TechSmith

In the age of smartphones and tablets, many of us seem to always have everything we need for audio recording and video recording. So why are there separate audio recording devices? Because they ensure higher recording quality, have extra storage space, are usually small and handy and can sometimes record several tracks at the same time. Read what audio recorders can do, what functions and properties they have and what you should look out for when buying an audio recording device.

What do audio recording devices do?

An audio recording device or audio recorder records acoustic signals. These include voice recordings, music or noises. The first audio recording devices already existed in the second half of the 19th century. At that time, tapes were used as analog recording media, later there were tapes. Modern audio recorders are of course much more powerful, smaller and mostly digital. Analog recording devices are mostly irrelevant these days, except for nostalgic collectors. The recorders you buy today are handheld, easy to use and small in size to fit in a handbag. They are often even smaller than current smartphones. Some can record up to 4 separate audio tracks. Since they have built-in SD(HC) memory cards that can be swapped out quickly, storage space isn’t a problem either. Most audio recording devices have powerful built-in microphones. Most audio recorders also allow for the connection of external microphones. Most devices have a headphone jack for monitoring.

What are audio recording devices good for?

Use audio recorders for high-quality recordings of concerts, band rehearsals, meetings, interviews and voice recordings such as dictations. Audio recording devices are also popular for nature recordings such as bird calls or other animal noises and are also called field recorders.

Of course, you can also use an audio capture device to capture audio when making movies or videos. The small mobile format makes them predestined for outdoor shoots. Many audio recording devices allow you to connect an external microphone or external sound sources, so you can even use the audio recorder to convert analog audio formats such as vinyl records into a digital format.

Tips for buying an audio recording device

To later transfer your audio recording to a PC or Mac, most devices have a USB port. But check this in advance and make sure that the devices are compatible with each other. Also keep in mind that audio recorders usually record to SD(HC) cards. They should already have a few gigabytes. Although some already have microphones built in, note that you can connect your existing external microphone to the audio recorder if you wish. So the recording device should support your external microphone and have the right audio connections, be it 3.5mm jack, mini-jack, XLR or 1/4” audio connection.

Familiarize yourself with the audio formats your audio recording device records in before you buy. Many use uncompressed formats such as WAV for this, but some can also record MP3 to save space.

Depending on the application, you should pay attention to the following properties of your audio recording device:

Digitale Audio-Recorder / Field Recorder

for high-quality audio recordings and a wide range of applications

Handy dimensions and low weight Stereo recording microphone Sufficient storage space, exchangeable memory card if necessary Connections for external microphones, headphones and for connecting to the computer Bluetooth or WLAN connection for data transmission if necessary

Multitrack Recorder / Multitrack Recorder

for recording separate audio tracks, e.g. B. multiple instruments or voices that can be controlled by multiple knobs

Sufficient number of channels Channels that can be controlled separately Connections for musical instruments and external microphones Sufficient storage space, exchangeable memory card if necessary Connections for headphones and for connecting to a computer If necessary, Bluetooth or WLAN connection for data transmission

Digital voice recorder

for simple voice recordings on the go

handy dimensions and low weight integrated recording microphone sufficient storage space, exchangeable memory card if necessary computer connection long battery life

Tip for audio recording with audio recording device

What the clapperboard is to recording movie scenes, the clap method is to recording audio. This means you clap your hands loudly at the beginning of an audio recording. This creates a visible peak in the waveform when you later view your audio file in editing software. This makes it easier for you to edit audio and later synchronize it with video material.

