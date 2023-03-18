An overview from MP3 format to WAV to AAC

Whether you’re recording music, a podcast, or the audio track of training videos, you’re working with digital audio files and audio formats. As with video formats, the variety of audio formats can be confusing at first. However, choosing the right format when saving and editing an audio file is important to avoid unwanted loss of quality. Here we explain which audio formats are available, what they are suitable for and what you need to watch out for when compressing audio files.

Audio formats vary in compression and loss rate

Audio formats differ both after compression (uncompressed versus compressed) as well as the loss rate (lossless versus lossy). If you record a digital audio file, first use an uncompressed audio format and save all data of the audio recording. You usually need a lot of storage space for this original audio file. Common uncompressed audio formats include PCM, WAV and AIFF.

To share and edit the audio file after recording, you can lossless compress the file first. With lossless audio formats like FLAC, WMA Lossless, and ALAC, reduce file size by removing all Rearrange original data and package without sacrificing audio quality.

However, with lossless compression, you usually still get audio files that are too large, for example for forwarding by e-mail, saving on external data carriers or streaming on the Internet. This is where the lossy audio formats come into play, the most well-known of which is the MP3 format. In lossy compression, Parts of the original file removed, initially imperceptible details. The higher the level of compression, the more is removed and the worse the audio quality becomes.

Uncompressed audio formats: PCM, WAV and AIFF

Raw data of an audio file is often saved as PCM saved. The PCM format is characterized by very high bit rates and very high sound quality. Originally, PCM files were used for audio CDs. They are very large and not all audio programs can play them.

That is very widespread WAV-Format, which is also used for uncompressed recording of original audio files. This format also takes up a lot of disk space, but it can be played by many audio players and easily converted to compressed audio formats such as MP3. TechSmith’s Audiate also uses the WAV format for recording and lossless storage of audio files.

Another important uncompressed audio format is AIFFwhich is used as the standard audio format on Apple products.

Compressed lossless audio formats: FLAC, ALAC and WMA Lossless

If you want to pass on large original audio files in compressed form without losing any information, you can use a lossless compression format first.

Also includes FLAC (Free Lossless Audio Code), which can reduce the size of your audio file by around half without removing any information. After decoding, the original data can be restored without loss. More lossless compressions are included WMA Lossless from Windows and ALAC possible from Apple. All of these audio formats reduce file size by rearranging and packaging the data. The advantage of FLAC is that it can be used across platforms.

Compressed lossy audio formats: MP3, WMA, AAC (MA4, MP4)

The MP3-Format is probably the most well-known digital audio format nowadays. It has existed for more than 30 years and is closely linked to the sharing and streaming of music files on the Internet. The MP3 format allows for heavy compression and shrinking of audio files from several hundred megabytes to a few megabytes. First, inaudible information is removed. Depending on the degree of compression, however, an audible loss of quality is possible. The MP3 format is widely used and supported by most players.

The WMA-Format by Windows was originally developed as a product to compete with the MP3 format, but was not able to establish itself equally. While it allows good compression while maintaining good audio quality, it is not widely used and not supported by many audio players.

The compression with AAC (Advanced Audio Coding) allows to reduce the size of audio files even more than with the MP3 format and with the best possible audio quality. It is currently not supported by all programs and devices, but is increasingly being used, e.g. B. in internet radios or as the audio track format of video files. Audio files compressed with AAC can end with the file extension .m4a und .mp4 get saved.

Bit rate and sample rate are two metrics that are central to determining the size and quality of audio files. Here we explain what is meant by this and what bitrates and sample rates are typical for which types of audio.

Bitrate explained with examples

Die Bitrate determines how much data of an audio file is processed per second. The higher the bitrate, the greater the audio quality and file size. Uncompressed audio files usually have a bit rate of 1,411 kB. If you convert an uncompressed audio file in WAV format to MP3 or MA4 format, you can reduce the bit rate, e.g. B. to 192 kB or 320 kB per second.

Internetradios send e.g. B. with bit rates between 128 kB to 320 kB. The Spotify streaming service automatically broadcasts at 256 kB per second via the web player; Depending on the network connection, the bit rates for computers, tablets or smartphones range from 24 kB (very low) to 160 kB (high) and up to 320 kB (very high). Podcasts are an exception and will be played by Spotify on all devices at around 95kb or 128kb on the web player. Streaming provider Soundcloud automatically converts lossless audio formats such as FLAC to an AAC format and a bit rate of 256 kB.

Sample rate explained with examples

Die sample rate or sample rate indicates how often an analog signal is sampled during analog-to-digital conversion. So it says how many digits of a signal (sample) a program has to remember in order to be able to reproduce it later. The CD, which is now almost uncommon, has a sample rate of 44.1 kHz, which means that 44,100 values ​​are stored for one second of music. Other typical sample rates are 48.0 kHz for movies and 96 kHz for studio recordings.

Be careful with audio file compression: once information is removed, it is permanently lost and cannot be added back later. When you convert an audio file to another audio format, you can never improve the audio quality, only keep it or degrade it. For good audio quality, not only the right audio format is important, but also good recording conditions and the right audio processing. When choosing the right audio format, the type of audio plays a major role. Pure speech recordings such as podcasts can tolerate greater compression and lower bit rates than complex music recordings with many acoustic details that must still be audible after compression. All audio software offers a range of audio formats for uploading, compressing and storing audio files. When choosing the software, make sure that the formats that are important for your purposes are supported. Before choosing an audio format, also think about where you want to play your audio file afterwards. Should the audio recording be uploaded to a portal such as YouTube or Soundcloud? Then find out in advance about the supported formats for upload and automatic compression or conversion when publishing.