Audio-Technica, a major Japanese audio manufacturer, ushered in the 60th anniversary of its founding. On the occasion of the anniversary, it successively launched limited commemorative products for the 60th anniversary, including MC dual dynamic stereo cartridge “AT-MC2022″, earmuff headphones ” ATH-W2022″, belt drive vinyl turntable “AT-LP2022”, and Sound Burger wireless portable vinyl turntable “AT-SB2022” were all launched in Taiwan at the end of last year, with their commemorative unique design and professional sound performance , as soon as the news was released, it attracted the attention of all parties, and achieved good sales results. Some products were sold out on the same day they were launched. And the last limited product – wireless earphone “ATH-WB2022” has finally been officially launched in Taiwan.

Audio-Technica has been using a variety of different woods to create many wood-shell earphones. Through the beautiful appearance with natural charm and the resonance characteristics of high-grade wood, it presents a brand-new and moving sound. It is also a favorite collection of many earphone audio fans. The ATH-WB2022 launched this time is the first time to apply wood to a Bluetooth wireless headset. The earphone supports wireless and wired listening. In wireless mode, it can play high-resolution audio with wideband and high dynamic range corresponding to LDAC encoding. In the wired digital connection mode, high-resolution audio can also be easily played through the USB digital connection. The headphone case is made of flamed maple, walnut and mahogany, which are often used to make high-end stringed instruments. By combining different materials to give full play to their excellent acoustic characteristics and shock absorption performance, a three-layer structure case is carefully crafted . ATH-WB2022 is the world‘s first fully balanced audio output system. The earphones are equipped with independent DACs, amplifiers and batteries for the left and right channels. The DAC adopts ES9038Q2M made by ESS Company, one on the left and one on the left, totaling two. Amplifiers are MUSES05 made by Nisshibo Micro Devices Inc., 2 left and right, 4 seats in total. Provides excellent channel separation sound that defies the conventional wisdom of old wireless headphones. Its exquisite and cumbersome technology makes the product a topic among earphone audio fans before it goes on the market.

And ATH-WB2022 also provides exclusive service for peace of mind. In addition to the carrying case made by ZERO HALLIBURTON company for safe storage, it also provides the service of “free headphone battery replacement once”. Cover, safe listening, comfortable use.

The ATH-WB2022 wireless over-ear headphones were officially launched in Taiwan on February 10, priced at 86,500 yuan. It is currently on sale in limited purchase locations in Taiwan (www.audio-technica.com.tw/new product announcement/athwb2022-wireless earphone new product launch/). For more detailed product information, please visit the official website of Audio-Technica Taiwan www.audio-technica.com.tw or contact Taiwan Audio-Technica Customer Service Center 0800-774-488