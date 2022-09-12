In August 2022, the monthly inquiry list of “ePrice Price Comparison King” will be released. Although there is only one month left before Apple announces the iPhone 14 in August, the inquiry popularity of the old iPhone is still very high, compared with July. Maintain 6 models on the list; and the biggest winner this month is still Samsung, with a total of 7 models on the list.

This month, fruit fans are not afraid of Apple’s upcoming release of the iPhone 14 series of mobile phones, and they are still looking for the best price on the “ePrice Price Comparison King” inquiry platform. Among them, the most popular among netizens is the iPhone 13 128GB, which is also the monthly The best selling smartphone in Taiwan. In addition, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 mini have good inquiries, and even the iPhone 11 128GB three years ago has good results; but the iPhone 13 Pro Max with the highest price is the only one lacking. Interested fruit fans have already started or are watching the new iPhone 14 series.

In the Samsung part, Samsung has 7 rankings this month, which is the most in terms of quantity. In addition, the mid-range waterproof mobile phone Galaxy A52s 5G 8GB+256GB also won the August inquiry ranking champion, and its successor model A53 The two capacity versions are also on the list, forming an interesting phenomenon that all previous and later models are on the list. In addition, Samsung’s flagship camera phone Galaxy S22 series continues to be favored by netizens. S22 Ultra 256GB grabbed the third place, 512GB also has the 18th place, and the S22+ is also in the Top 10. Compared with the previous Taiwan sales list, the S22 series does have a long way to go. cost of selling.

The last thing to mention is Google. Google launched the mid-range mobile phone Pixel 6a at the end of July. It is equipped with a Tensor processor of the same level as the high-end Pixel 6 series, but the price is less than 14,000 yuan. Users who did not have that much budget were interested, so it took the 14th place in the inquiry ranking for the first time in August. The current lowest price of the Pixel 6a has fallen below the 10,000 mark. If you don’t want to wait for the Pixel 7 series, you may consider starting.

Top 20 mobile phone inquiry list of “ePrice Price Comparison King” in August 2022

* This ranking only counts the number of inquiries from netizens of “ePrice Price Comparison King”, and does not represent the actual sales in the Taiwan market.

* Statistics time: 2022-08-01 ~ 2022-08-31