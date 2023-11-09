Austerity no, sobriety yes – the Republic

Fifty years ago these days there was another war in the Middle East, similar to the one in progress. The price of oil skyrocketed and the world stopped. In particular, cars stopped. We discovered an English word we didn’t know, austerity (who knows why not simply call it austerity) and we experienced the first Sundays on Foot.

It could have been an opportunity to establish a different relationship between us and cars. But we missed that opportunity. In the 1980s, when the economy got back on track, cars once again became a status symbol to the point of creating the constant traffic jams that exist in our cities. Something similar happened last year with the war in Ukraine, the gas crisis and skyrocketing bill prices, putting companies and families in difficulty.

How have we changed? A beautiful survey carried out by Censis for Edison, says we have changed for the better. We are more attentive to energy. Less wasteful. 71% have reduced their lighting and heating consumption and even if prices were to fall, this would continue. It is a revolution made of small daily gestures: 94% of Italians always turn off the light when leaving a room, 93% use LED bulbs, over 80% optimize the use of washing machines and dishwashers, the air conditioner in summer, the hob and the oven and turns off devices on stand by. Almost one in two people uses cold water to wash more often and has reduced showers.

Right: they do it to save moneybut the vast majority of people agree that these behaviors help live in a less polluted and more sustainable world. It is not a new austerity, imposed from above: it is a new sobriety, which starts from all of us. And that’s good news.