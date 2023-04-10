An Australian politician wants to file a defamation lawsuit against the artificial intelligence ChatGPT.

Brian Hood is the Mayor of Hepburn Shire, Australia. Ten years ago he uncovered a scandal as a whistleblower. He briefed journalists on bribes flowed abroad by Securency employees. This company is owned by the Reserve Bank of Australia. At trial, Hood was praised for this and his “tremendous courage” was highlighted. The AI ​​ChatGPT (Open AI) sees it differently.

When asked who Brian Hood is, the AI ​​”hallucinates” that he was accused of “being involved in a bribery scheme.” In addition, he is said to have bribed officials in various countries, “including Malaysia, Vietnam and Nigeria”. He is said to have been sentenced to two years suspended fine for this.

It’s understandable that Hood isn’t happy about this complete reversal of his own story: “I felt a little numb, because it was so wrong, so wildly wrong, it just blew me away, and then I got pretty angry about it,” says he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

As early as March 21, Hood’s attorneys notified OpenAI of the initiation of a defamation case. The company has not yet responded to this.

In principle, companies and individuals can be sued for defamation. So far, however, no software has ever been sued. The OpenAI website points out that the program is still buggy and that there could be incorrect information.

>>> Sydney Morning Herald

(catfish)