When it comes to the share of renewable energies in consumption, Austria is falling further and further behind in an EU comparison. That says a new analysis by IG Windkraft. While the share of renewables in total energy consumption has risen by an average of 36.1 percent in the EU over the last ten years, Austria was only able to increase its share by 11.3 percent. In terms of the share of renewables in electricity consumption, Austria was only able to achieve an increase of 3.2 percent in the last 30 years.

“2023 must be the year of renewables”

“It is time to follow the energy policy of the middle of the last century, when Austria built most of its existing power plant capacity in just a few years. The year 2023 must become the year of renewables and lead to changed framework conditions, especially in the federal states,” says Stefan Moidl, Managing Director of IG Windkraft. In the analysis, IG Windkraft used figures from Eurostat and the International Energy Agency (IEA).

According to Eurostat, the share of renewable energy in total energy consumption in Austria has increased by 11.3 percent in the last ten years (2012 to 2021). However, the average development in the EU is three times higher at 36.1 percent. In Germany (41.5 percent), Spain (45.6 percent) and France (46.1 percent) renewables have developed four times as fast since 2012 and in Greece (59.6 percent) almost six times as fast. Only in three countries (Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary) has the increase in renewables been smaller.

Austria has been treading water since 1990

“The figures from Eurostat show very clearly that we have still not removed the obstacles to the expansion of renewable energies in Austria. We are still waiting for the federal states to take action so that the expansion of wind energy can get underway,” says Moidl. According to figures from the IEA, the share of renewables in energy consumption has only increased by 3.2 percent over the past 30 years.

While Austria has been standing still since 1990, other countries in Europe are showing what would have been possible at that time. Since 1990, Sweden has increased its share of renewables by 26 percent, Germany by 38.5 percent and Denmark by 65.5 percent. With a total of 75 percent, Austria has a relatively high proportion of renewables. While the other EU countries were able to increase their share significantly, it has been stagnating in Austria for 30 years. Austria has also been overtaken by Sweden in terms of the share of renewables, where it is already 81 percent. In Denmark, the proportion in 1990 was just under three percent. But with 68 percent, Denmark has now almost caught up with Austria.

Federal states are now required

According to Moidl, the federal states in particular are now required to identify areas for wind power and PV systems and hire staff in the approval authorities. “Last but not least, all federal states now finally need a clear commitment to the rapid expansion of renewables, because this is the life insurance for Austria as a business location and the guarantor for an affordable energy supply for the population.”