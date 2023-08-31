“Austria will miss the EU climate targets with a bang”

The review period for the National Energy and Climate Plan (NEKP) ends today. Numerous NGOs and climate protection alliances have already made their statements public and unequivocally call for a radical redesign of the plan.

According to the EU governance regulation, all member states must draw up an energy and climate plan that sets out the concrete strategy for achieving the EU climate target for 2030. After a consultation phase on the first draft of the NECP, it is the responsibility of the government in each state to revise the plan and then to submit this revision to the EU Commission. The Commission must then give feedback on the plan again. The NEKP for the period from 2021 to 2030 must be updated by summer 2024 at the latest.

Numerous actors for climate and environmental protection agree that Austria has failed massively in this respect. “The work of the federal government is the opposite of responsible politics. People are being abandoned amidst this summer of crisis between flooded villages, heat deaths and dried up lakes,” said Fridays For Future spokesman Daniel Shams. According to the FFF and representatives of the climate referendum “It’s about our survival”, Austria would “miss the EU climate goals with a bang”. A total of 13 percent would be missing to achieve the hoped-for 2030 target. This climate gap is massive despite the “hypothetical emission reductions of the Renewable Heat Act, which has not yet been passed”.

Unclear liability and financing

GLOBAL 2000 is also among the critics. “The draft, which is far too weak, needs to be extensively revised. Concrete measures are missing and the plan is also not binding. Furthermore, responsibilities are not assigned in a clear and binding manner, and financing is also not guaranteed. In short: This draft fails and it needs a fundamental revision,” summarizes Johannes Wahlmüller, climate and energy spokesman for GLOBAL 2000.

GLOBAL 2000 is therefore pressing for the rapid implementation of more concrete measures, such as the adoption of a Renewable Heat Act. The obligation for district heating providers to switch to climate-friendly technologies by 2035 is to be introduced. A further step would be the annual provision of one billion euros as funding for refurbishment projects in households and companies, with the federal and state governments jointly raising the financing. The organization also emphasizes the importance of reforming the Energy Efficiency Act to oblige energy suppliers to make savings in households and businesses.

Intact nature in the fight against climate change

The WWF is pushing for the inclusion of soil protection programs and a nature conservation offensive in the NEKP and emphasizes that “an intact nature would also be our greatest ally against the climate crisis”. The environmental organization points out that mixed forests, intact moors and wetlands in particular have a massive CO2 storage capacity and therefore calls for their protection and nationwide restoration. “The road to climate neutrality by 2040 urgently requires more nature conservation. Both the federal government and the federal states must therefore implement new and better programs,” says Thomas Zehetner.

Greenpeace also speaks up and proposes 55 further climate protection measures. The NGO is particularly focusing on the area of ​​mobility. It lists ideas that could lead to achieving the statutory greenhouse gas reduction target for 2030. These include proposals such as a tax on SUVs, a ban on short-haul and private jet flights, and a mobility guarantee , which is intended to ensure that all Austrian citizens have access to a range of mobility options within a 15-minute walk.

Still too much CO2

In its criticism, the environmental umbrella organization also increasingly refers to the transport sector and emphasizes the need for action on the subject of greenhouse gas emissions: “In particular, the CO2 emissions in Alpine transit traffic must be reduced to zero – also with regard to the planned climate neutrality of the transport sector, to which the European countries have committed to by 2050,” says Franz Maier, President of the environmental umbrella organization.

According to him, the draft shows the major gaps in Austrian climate policy. In terms of greenhouse gas reduction, around 8 million more tons of CO2 would have to be saved in order to achieve the targeted minus 48% compared to 2005. In addition, there is a gap of seven TWh in renewable electricity generation by 2030. “A stronger focus on energy efficiency measures is needed,” he summarizes.

