Austrian finalists at the European Inventor Award

Press-hardening steel is used by all major European automobile manufacturers. It usually accounts for ten to 20 percent of the weight of a vehicle’s body shell. Reducing the weight of vehicle parts while increasing their stability can offer many environmental benefits. A team of Austrian and German physicists and engineers have therefore developed a manufacturing process that is intended to make exactly this possible. With this innovation they have now made it into the final of the European Inventor Award. This year’s edition included a total of over 600 candidates.

Galvanized steel parts enable lighter cars

Josef Faderl, Siegfried Kolnberger, Thomas Kurz and Andreas Sommer designed the manufacturing process. Faderl and his team from the Austrian steel and technology group voestalpine have created an interlocking material and hardening process technology in which the zinc can withstand the high temperatures. These stable, light and galvanized steel parts should enable the construction of lighter cars.

The martensite structure that forms during press hardening after the heated steel has been quenched is said to make the steel up to six times stronger. Lightweight construction makes automobiles more sustainable due to lower fuel consumption. In addition, material production causes fewer emissions because less steel is required and steel is cheaper, lower emissions and more recyclable compared to alternative materials such as aluminum or carbon fibre.

Manufacturing method is used worldwide

Six years after the first talks and the decision to tackle development, the steel called phs-ultraform™ went into series production in 2008. According to the team, more than 30 million vehicle parts are made from steel every year and are used in more than five million vehicles.

Faderl and his team put their plan into practice by introducing galvanized steel and the related manufacturing process to meet the demands of the industry. “Our customers wanted to have a zinc-based coating because from a corrosion protection perspective it’s a better solution compared to a passive system like hot-dip aluminizing, or much better than uncoated material,” says Faderl.

Team in the final of the European Inventor Award

The development team is one of the three finalists in the Industry category of this year’s European Inventor Award. The award recognizes the work of inventors of outstanding and commercially successful technologies that have been patented by large European companies. The winners of the 2023 edition will be announced during a formal ceremony on July 4th, 2023 in Valencia.