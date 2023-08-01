Austrian food industry against laboratory meat

In Europe there is currently a growing interest on the part of some governments to support research and development in the field of laboratory meat. The Netherlands is even investing a record sum of 60 million euros, while Great Britain is providing 12 million euros. Against this background, the question naturally arises as to whether the introduction of laboratory meat could also be implemented in Austria. Domestic players from the food industry advise against this idea. In particular, the association Land and creates life publicly speaks out against it in clear terms.

156 companies are working on laboratory meat, around 50 in Europe

An anniversary is coming up in a few days: ten years ago, on August 5, 2013, the Dutch scientist Mark Post presented the first cultured beef burger to the world public in London. While there wasn’t a single start-up at the time, there are now at least 156 companies worldwide working on the cultivation of meat, around 50 of which are in Europe. A new milestone was also reached in June 2023. In the USA, for example, the sale of cultured meat has been approved. This makes the country the second after Singapore where consumers have access to laboratory meat.

Laboratory meat: Aleph Farms submits application for approval in Switzerland

A lot of energy expenditure and no consideration for climate-efficient production

The controversial topic is also increasingly becoming the focus of attention in Europe. The first application for the approval of cultured meat in Switzerland followed at the end of July 2023. How is the situation in neighboring Austria assessed? Hannes Royer, chairman of the Land creates life association, seems anything but convinced that laboratory meat will be introduced in Austria in the near future. In particular, he criticizes the high energy consumption and the more difficult climate-efficient food production.

He says the following: “Every day there are calls to make food production more sustainable and climate-efficient. So I don’t understand the logic of introducing a substitute product with laboratory meat, the production of which is currently many times more resource-intensive than that of meat. In Austria we have the opportunity to produce animal products in a relatively climate-friendly way. So I think we should focus on further optimizing our own agriculture in terms of sustainability rather than putting on the shelves another artificial, multinational product whose production we cannot influence.”

Negative impact on the circular economy

Royer also emphasizes that the current market mechanisms that could favor the introduction of laboratory meat would have negative consequences for the circular economy. He says we need to think carefully about how lab meat fits into our existing cycles. A current problem is that consumers typically eat the high-value parts of an animal while other parts are sold as minced meat.

“No added value for Austria”

“If we now replace the minced meat with minced meat made from laboratory meat, this does not mean that fewer animals are kept, as is often assumed, but only that we can use less of an animal. And that, in my opinion, would be a step in the completely wrong direction. If the research is further here, you can discuss the sense of introducing laboratory meat again, but at the moment I don’t see the added value for Austria,” he summarizes.

Laboratory meat could be 25 times more polluting than farmed meat