Plant-based alternatives to animal products are becoming more and more popular in Austria and thus also gaining market share. According to a new study by the Good Food Institute Europe (GFI Europe), the domestic market for such products grew by eight percent to EUR 99.6 million in 2022. Particularly noteworthy: The effects of rising inflation were significantly lower in the Austrian plant-based sector than in animal-based foods in many categories. For the analysis, GFI Europe evaluated data from NielsenIQ on market development in the retail sector in 13 European core markets.

Western Europe is hungry for plant-based meat

Plant-based products are gaining ground

“Thanks to stable prices and an increasing variety of products, alternative products are gradually gaining shares in the Austrian market. However, plant-based options continue to make up only a fraction of the overall market for meat and dairy products. In order to exploit the potential of sustainable plant-based alternatives, the innovative strength of the sector also needs political support: Austria should invest significantly more in research and capacity building in this area. Countries like Denmark have done this with huge public investments and Austria should follow suit,” explains Ivo Rzegotta, Senior Public Affairs Manager at GFI Europe.

According to the study, sales have increased in almost all categories, and in some they have even multiplied. Overall, the Austrian market for plant-based foods has grown by 22 percent since 2020. According to the study, sales in the area of ​​plant-based meat alternatives have increased by ten percent. In the plant-based milk sector, the market grew by five percent. Sales of plant-based meat and milk have increased, while sales of their animal-based counterparts have declined.

Inflation largely spares the plant-based sector

In the area of ​​plant-based meat alternatives, sales of 25.3 million euros were generated in Austria in 2022. That’s up 10 percent from 2021 and 27 percent from 2020. The number of products sold in this category has increased by 26 percent since 2020, while sales of prepackaged meat from livestock fell by 15 percent over the same period.

Plant-based products have so far been able to largely escape rising inflation. In 2022, the average price of plant-based meat alternatives increased by 1 percent, while the price of pre-packaged meat from livestock increased by an average of 13 percent. The market for plant-based fish and seafood is just beginning to realize its potential: in 2022, sales in this area increased by 250 percent to 1.7 million euros.

Austria eleventh largest market for plant-based alternative products

Plant-based milk is the most developed category in the plant-based sector. Sales increased last year by five percent to 49.6 million euros. Measured in terms of products sold, the market for plant-based milk has even grown by 21 percent since 2020, while the market for cow’s milk has shrunk by 10 percent over the same period. For plant-based milk, the effect of inflation was less pronounced than for cow’s milk: the average price of a pack of plant-based milk rose by 1 percent. During the same period, the average price of a pack of cow’s milk has increased by four percent.

In a European comparison, Austria is the eleventh largest market for plant-based alternative products. At the top are Germany with sales of 1.91 billion euros, Great Britain with 982 million euros and Italy with 681 million euros. The market development in Austria largely corresponds to the European average.

Still only a fraction of the total market

Despite the growth in recent years and despite the steadily growing range of products, plant-based options have so far only made up a fraction of the entire market in Austria. According to the study, for plant-based products to be on par with their animal counterparts, further improvements are needed in terms of taste, texture and cooking properties as well as prices.