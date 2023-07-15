Austrian water expertise for the Global South

Drinking water: For Austrians this is practically a matter of course, but in truth it is a valuable privilege. Even today, many people around the world have no secure access to clean water, or no access at all. The Austrian non-profit organization Viva con Agua is committed to water projects worldwide to ensure that everyone has this opportunity.

“Water for all, all for water”

“771 million people worldwide have no secure access to clean drinking water, around 489 million people have no access at all to drinking water infrastructure. Viva Con Agua pursues the vision of changing this situation. Our principle is ‘Water for all, all for water.’ We not only want to improve access to drinking water, but also build a stronger infrastructure in the area of ​​sanitary facilities,” explains Birgit Straka from Viva Con Agua.

Under the motto “Drink tap water, donate drinking water”, the non-profit organization brings local and global responsibility together. It promotes awareness of high-quality tap water while also working to provide clean water where access is not yet available. Through a fundraising campaign for the catering trade, local businesses that offer tap water at a fixed price can donate the profit to Viva Con Agua in a tax-deductible manner. In this way, they can create more awareness of the topic and make a statement about the social and ecological standards of the company.

Viva Con Agua accepts contributions from everyone

The income from these fundraisers enables Viva Con Agua to build wells and sanitation facilities in developing countries without access to drinking water. The organization mainly focuses on projects in Uganda, Ethiopia, Mozambique and South Africa, but the organization is also active in India and Nepal. Viva Con Agua works

closely with local partner organizations and has longstanding professional and personal ties to these countries.

However, the work of the organization is not limited to building wells. They promote and develop holistic project approaches to ensure that these facilities function in the long term and can be used sustainably. Viva Con Agua is an open network, which means everyone is invited to contribute. This can take the form of donations, time and know-how, among other things. In addition, the non-profit organization is still looking for partners from the catering industry.