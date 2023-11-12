Austria’s startup scene is strongly represented again

It’s that time again: Next Monday, the Web Summit, the largest startup conference in Europe, begins again in Portugal’s capital Lisbon. An estimated 70,000 participants, including hundreds from Austria, are expected to gather in Lisbon from Monday to Thursday. Startups from all over the world have the chance to present their business models and services to the audience and well-known investors.

Biome Diagnostics comes in second place in the Web Summit pitch competition

Web Summit puts a lot of focus on AI

As always, the most important topics relating to startups, business and technology will be discussed at the Web Summit. A big focus this year is of course on artificial intelligence, after all, in 2023 there was a lot of hype around ChatGPT and Co. A less positive development this year was the decline in venture capital. This problem should also be the focus of the event. Also an important topic: diversity and inclusion in the startup world. Other topics include extended reality (XR), the future of marketing, social media, blockchain technologies and the metaverse.

As every year, Austria will not be left out at the conference. According to the WKO, there will, as always, be a separate Austria stand as well as the networking evening “Austria Night”, for which more than 800 participants have registered. More than 500 Austrians took part in the Web Summit itself, a record. And Austria is also well represented on the startup side, with 41 local young companies taking part.

Biome Diagnostics: How MedTech became the startup star of the Web Summit

41 startups from Austria took part

The Austro startups that will show their business models and services at the event include well-known players such as the Viennese HealthTech Xund, the car sharing provider Eloop, the EduTech Ada Growth, the Linz-based AI startup 506 Data & Performance and the wind turbine Maintenance company Inmox. These examples also show how diverse the local startup scene is.

The participating young companies will also compete against each other in the big pitch competition in 2023. The top 10 companies there will pitch again in the final. Biome Diagnostics from Vienna was able to shine here last year and achieve second place (we reported). Next week will show whether the local startups will be at the forefront again this year.

Web Summit: Paddy Cosgrave resigns as CEO, tech giants cancel startup conference

Controversies surrounding co-founder Cosgrave

Unfortunately, this year’s Web Summit is also surrounded by controversy. Because co-founder and CEO Paddy Cosgrave expressed criticism of Israel on social media in October in the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict, a scandal arose. Although Cosgrave eventually apologized, he still resigned from his role as Web Summit CEO in October. Katherine Maher has now taken over his role. Cosgrave co-founded the Web Summit in 2009. But despite his recent resignation, the damage was already done, as many startups and speakers canceled their appearances at the event. This includes, for example, the German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck.

