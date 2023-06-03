authenticity at the heart of the new age of…

Tinder has presented The Future of Dating 2023, the report that reveals how members between the ages of 18 and 25 are revolutionizing the way we relate to others. With the return to post-pandemic normality, among the themes at the heart of the new era of dating stand out inclusivenessthe technology and especially theauthenticity.

“A Renaissance in Dating, Driven by Authenticity” is the second report from The Future of Dating by Tinder, the world‘s most popular dating app. This narrative through data shows the new trends in post-pandemic dating – the first report was released in 2021 – identifying its fundamental pillars. Inclusiveness, technology, but above all authenticity are the principles that guide the revolution of young people in the way of relatingrewriting the rules dictated by previous generations.

Report 2023: dating in the time of Gen Z

As normalcy returns, data from the new report shows members aged 18 to 25 are changing the way they relate to others. 69% of those interviewed believe that it will be young people who will change the rules in the world of dating, which according to Millenials would be healthier now than when they were the same age.

In 2023, Tinder will be used mostly by Generation Z. They are young people who influence society and challenge the rules in a really profound way. No other generation had ever had such a strong impact on traditions, fashions, customs, politics, technologies and cultures. Gen Z is driving the biggest change that has ever happened in the history of dating, even revolutionizing the very concept of dating. Faye Iosotaluno, COO at Tinder.

Priorities in the new age of dating

Honesty, respect and openness, but above all authenticity, are the fundamental principles to live relationships well. Well-being when dating is in fact a priority for 80% of Tinder members between the ages of 18 and 25. Furthermore, 79% believe that this principle should be shared by the potential partner. Even better if the Match works on its own mental health or is willing to do so, being more attractive to 75% of young singles.

The qualities most sought after by Gen Z are based on values ​​such as loyalty (79%), respect (78%) and open minded (61%). Physical appearance is less important (56%), in a general approach that Tinder’s global expert on relationships Paul Brunson defines “All or nothing”. Gen Z is willing to show your personality without filters, seeking the same authenticity in the partner. And if that means getting out of a situation because it doesn’t allow you to be 100% yourself, that’s okay.

The post-pandemic effects

After long periods of lockdown, Gen Z definitely has reassessed the importance of one’s time. 51% of registered young people say they always look for time to dedicate to relationships among the many daily commitments. 68% of respondents reveal that the use of Tinder is also frequent at workwith the Work Mode function, which is visited on average every 4 seconds.

Ghosting and conquest strategies

The world of dating is changing and it is evident by examining the data of the last decade. The games and the “conquest strategies” do not seem to belong to Gen Z, who prefer an approach based on the freedom of expression. Today’s youth are 32% less likely to ghosting a person, while 77% of users reply to a person they are interested in within 30 minutes. Forced mechanisms such as “making themselves desired”, giving unclear signals and probing the ground were instead considered normality for young people 10 years ago.

Inclusivity and freedom of expression

Inclusivity is another foundation of the new age of dating, which does not stop at diversity, to polyamory and the so-called “situationships”. What matters to Gen Z are uniqueness and the freedom to express yourself. 80% of Tinder users say they have met a person of another ethnicity or culture, 66% say they have had the opportunity to meet people they would never have been able to meet in everyday life. This is also relevant for community members LGBTQIA+who recognize Tinder as a safe place to come out.

Members of the LGBTQIA+ community are a rapidly growing group on Tinder, and people who identify as non-binary have increased by 104% in the last year. The acceptance of differences by the new generations and their inclusive way of experiencing gender and sexuality are the driving forces of a new era. An approach that is paving the way for future generations to embrace their true selves. Paul Bronson.

The role of technology in dating

Without devices and technology, the world of dating would not have evolved as Tinder’s report says today. In fact, technology has a primary role in this evolution, positively influencing the way people meet. 55% of Tinder users under 30 have had one Serious relationship with a person, while 37% know someone who has had it.

For the generation of digital natives aged between 18 and 25, technology certainly plays a primary role. AI will also revolutionize many industries, including online dating. Tinder already uses machine learning to make Matches safer, simpler and more enjoyable, giving users more control over their in-app experience.

AI as Tinder’s future dating coach?

But beware of the use of impersonal technology, which does not meet the needs of the younger generations. In fact, 34% of Gen Z say they would use AI to create a profile on a dating app, as long as it doesn’t deal with generic profiles and without personalitylike those created by chatbots.

Rather, generative AI could be useful for making suggestions, becoming a kind of coach for singles who want show your qualities. The user could receive ideas on how to enhance their characteristics, on how to carry on a conversation with a match, or suggest phrases to break the ice.