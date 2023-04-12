A “regulated legal framework” must first be created before such systems can be used. Such a set of rules has already been published in China. The US is working on it while the EU has to revise it.

The IG authors and authors calls for programs like ChatGTP to be stopped in general until legal regulations for their copyright-compliant use have been found. Since these AI text generation systems act on the basis of existing works, they would “falsify, dilute and copy” styles. “Only when AI offers find a regulated legal framework should they be able to be used in their respective areas,” argues the interest group.

It is feared that the development of AI could escape the “legal design options”, which is why there is a plea for general bans with individual approvals. The domestic legislature was asked to “act quickly and efficiently in regulating the legal framework for AI in the areas of education and media policy as well as copyright and also in advance of EU regulations,” it said in a broadcast on Tuesday.

China enacts rules, USA is working on them, EU is being revised

A set of rules has already been published in China that tells companies what artificial intelligence is allowed to do. The primary concern is that the systems respond in the interests of the People’s Republic. If not, there are severe penalties.

The US government has taken the first steps toward eventual regulation of AI systems like ChatGPT. An advisory panel at the Commerce Department on Tuesday solicited public comment on an “accountability mechanism” for artificial intelligence (AI).

“Responsible AI systems could bring tremendous benefits, but only if we address their potential consequences and harms,” ​​said Alan Davidson of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), which advises the President’s Office. “For these systems to reach their full potential, businesses and consumers need to be able to trust them.”

The AI ​​Act in the European Union is currently in need of revision. In itself, this would have been finished and could have been examined. But there was one thing they didn’t expect: with generative artificial intelligence like ChatGPT and Midjourney (pictures). It is not yet certain when the AI ​​Act will be included in the assessment.

