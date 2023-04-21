Automatic fan control for server cabinets, shelves and other DIY projects (under 4€)

I have a small 19 inch rack in my office. Of course, this must be actively cooled with the help of two 120 mm fans in the lid. However, since this is within earshot, volume is definitely a factor for me.

Currently I just use two Noctua fans on a 12V power supply.

However, I came across a super exciting alternative. On Aliexpress you will find a small PCB with 3x 4-pin fan connectors, a temperature sensor and an adjustable temperature limit range for just +-2€.

I found this super exciting! So I can cool my server cabinet temperature-controlled for little money!

Let’s take a quick look at this board!

Das “DC 12V 5A PWM PC CPU Fan Temperatur Control Speed Controller Board” im Test

The fan controller board is an approx. 43 x 51 mm “bare” board. This has the following connections:

3x 4-pin fan connectors

1x temperature sensor connection

1x beeper connection

1x 12V DC terminals (input)

The board is therefore supplied with power via a 12V input terminal. With normal fans, a 12V/1A power supply unit will usually suffice.

We can connect up to three 4 pin fans to the controller. The display is controlled via two rotary screws or 5 dip switches.

When idling, the board requires just 0.06W without a fan.

Fan 1 only temperature controlled

Something I didn’t know when ordering only fan connection number 1 is temperature controlled!

I find this a great pity! But of course it can be divided among several fans with splitters etc.

Fan connectors 2 and 3 run at a fixed speed, which you set using the two rotary screws next to the connectors.

Only 4-pin fans can be controlled!

Important! Only 4-pin fans can be controlled on this board. This applies to all ports! 3-pin fans always run at 100%.

No instructions

Included with the fan controller board is no manual or any information on what the dip switches do etc.

I figured most of it out myself and tested it.

1- TFP = Minimum fan speed for port 1 20% or 40%

2 and 3 – TP1/TP2 = decide on the temperature range.

TP1 TP2 Accelerated temperature full speed Out of Out of 35 Grad 45 Grad An Out of 40 Grad 55 Grad Out of An 50 Grad 70 Grad An An 60 Grad 90 Grad

4 and 5 – BF1/BF2 = Beeper control for fan ports 2 and 3

does it work?

In short yes! It’s a bit disappointing that only port 1 is temperature controlled, but it works.

As soon as the temperature exceeds the two threshold values, the fan turns up. The response time of the board is a few seconds!

I installed the board in my server cabinet, where I haven’t had any problems so far. I would have almost wished for a slightly lower starting temperature here. 35 / 45 degrees are OK, but I would have preferred minimum temperatures of 30 / 40 degrees.

Conclusion

This should be less of a test and more of an indication that something like this is available cheaply from China. Especially if you are trying to cool a server cabinet or a “drawer” in which a PC is located, then this is great!

Especially at a price of less than 4 € including delivery.

However, the board is not perfect either. So only fan port 1 is temperature controlled. I would also like a little lower starting temperatures. But maybe the board is still interesting for one or the other of you.