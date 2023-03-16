Watching or publishing videos on social media platforms such as Instagram or TikTok is part of everyday life for many. The subtitles in these videos are becoming increasingly important. But how do you create subtitles for your videos on TikTok or Instagram? Should you create subtitles automatically and if so, how to do it? What alternatives are there to automatically generated subtitles? And what should you look out for when it comes to subtitles for Instagram, TikTok and Co.? You can read all about it in the following article.

Why should you add subtitles to your videos?

On platforms like Instagram or Facebook, the audio tracks of videos are deactivated by default. The video starts automatically without sound, which can be activated by clicking on the corresponding icon. There are good reasons for it:

The content of social media platforms such as Instagram or Facebook is increasingly being consumed on the move and in very different environments. This can be on the private couch at home, but also on the train or at work, where automatically played videos with sound can be disruptive.

Users can also be disturbed by videos with loud sound in a suitable environment and should be able to decide for themselves which videos they want to watch with sound and which not.

What are the advantages of subtitles in videos, be it on Instagram, TikTok or Facebook?

Accessibility: Subtitles in videos are particularly important for people with a hearing impairment so that they can follow the content. Subtitles are one Requirement for accessible content according to WCAG. Environment: whether in Open-plan office or in public – with subtitles, video content can be understood without headphones without disturbing others. Foreign languages: Subtitles help with videos in other languages, e.g. B. in the national language or in English to follow the content. Even with original sounds in dialect, subtitles reduce difficulties in understanding. Active participation: Even if it’s just a small click, turning on the sound means actively reacting to the video content and is often associated with increased attention and longer usage.

How are automatic subtitles created?

The simplest solution initially seems to be to have subtitles generated automatically. With the increasing sophistication of speech recognition software and audio-to-text conversion, there are more and more tools that can automatically create and insert subtitles into videos. However, the results vary depending on the sound quality, language and tool used. We can recommend you the following tools to create subtitles automatically:

You can automatically convert the audio in a video to text using a video editing program such as Camtasia (for Windows). Even if small corrections will be necessary, this function can save you a lot of time.

If you have a YouTube account, you can upload your videos to YouTube Studio and have them automatically transcribed. You then download the transcription text, correct it and insert it into your video.

In addition, social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok now offer the option to automatically add subtitles to the videos. That’s how it works:

Automatically create subtitles in Instagram

You can add auto-generated subtitles to your IGTV content at no additional cost. You must first activate this function in your account settings. Go to Account > Subtitles > Automatically Generated Subtitles and enable the feature. If you now upload new video content, you can select automatic subtitles in the advanced settings. Unfortunately, you cannot edit or correct the automatically created subtitles in Instagram yet. You can try deleting and reinserting the subtitles to get a better result.

Create automatic subtitles in TikTok

TikTok now also supports the creation of automatic subtitles – but only for American English and Japanese. According to TikTok, users still have to be patient for other languages. If you still want to use the function, you simply have to select automatic subtitles on the editing page after uploading the video. Then the spoken text is automatically transcribed and displayed as subtitles in your TikTok video. A small pen next to the automatically generated subtitles indicates that you can correct and edit the text later.

If your users and followers on TikTok want to turn off subtitles, you can do so by going to the Share menu, clicking on Subtitles and turning them off there.

How do you create professional subtitles for Instagram, TikTok and Co.?

Of course, it’s best to create and insert the subtitles for your Insta videos or TikTok videos by yourself. This is the only way to ensure that your subtitles meet best practice standards. This includes:

The subtitles are faded in synchronously with the language and not with a time delay. The latter is perceived as annoying or confusing and can even lead to a video not being watched to the end.

The subtitles correspond to the average reading speed. The basic value is 13 to 15 characters per second, less for children. A line of subtitles should contain a maximum of 37 characters.

The subtitles are centered at the bottom of the screen and are no longer than two lines.

If different speakers can be heard, they are identified by different font colors.

To make your video really accessible, the subtitles also contain information about other acoustic content such as ambient noise or background music. This acoustic information is described in the subtitles and the descriptions are graphically contrasted with the dialogue or commentary, e.g. B. in which they in [eckige Klammern] or *asterisk*.

The best way to create professional subtitles is to use a video editing program like Camtasia and follow these step-by-step instructions.