Autonomous driving? No thanks, drivers want vol…

L’car is at the crossroads: autonomous driving yes or no? The motorists I still want tighten the steering wheel. The situation is not so drastic, but the study carried out confirms it.

What is autonomous driving

Let’s make it clear that self-driving cars are gods vehicles capable of circulating on the road alone or with human supervision.

So without any intervention by the driver or with limited support for certain driving situations.

We can start from here, after clarifying what autonomous driving is and introducing the study that sees motorists and their sensations as protagonists.

A big knot to untie

We just think about the autonomous driving the various accidents immediately come to mind, in which some motorists lost their lives. Here is the first lever object of numerous studies it’s security.

While the manufacturers are eager to be the first to get the car capable of circulating without the help of the driver. A study probes the ground on motorists interested in the topic.

Above all, how confident they are in giving the car total control of the road.

Technology is the protagonist of the auto market

Manufacturers in the automotive world offer ever more performing cars. Where the assistant drivers ADAS improve the driving experience every day.

Now, on the one hand there are the cars and the studies to make them increasingly autonomous, on the other there is the issue of safety.

The survey carried out by S&P Global Mobilityinteresting aspects emerge. These focus on autonomous driving. And the search for ever more connected and technologically sophisticated cars on the market.

It’s also a matter of price

Il 61% of respondents want a car completely autonomous. While none of the other self-driving options offered to consumers have surpassed the 64.9% approval rating. So S&P Global Mobility analysts report a lack of trust from buyers.

This is against the autonomous systems. Above all, 47% of consumers say they are willing to travel in a car with self-driving capabilities. And to evaluate the purchase of one of them.

China is ready

However, results vary by geographic location. For example, consumers in China are much more supportive of the self-driving idea autonomous compared to those in the United States.

In the UK and Germany. Another key takeaway from the report is that while buyers are very keen to have safety features on their new cars, they don’t like the idea of ​​having to pay extra for them. More than 50% of buyers expect sophisticated safety features to be included as standard in cars, therefore do not approve of the new subscription formulas and subscription which have now become increasingly common.

