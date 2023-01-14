It is no longer necessary to fit an orange between the spoke and the crown of the steering wheel: now to deceive the autonomous driving system and make it believe that the pilot has his hands firmly on the steering wheel, a specific accessory arrives. It costs 20 dollars, it is sold online and thanks to a couple of magnets it can be applied in seconds.

Online, under the heading “Accessories for Tesla Autopilot” there are several types. Some designed specifically not to spoil the aesthetics of the machine and not be too invasive. Why do you want to put the scene with your passengers? It must also be said that these accessories adapt (as the sellers explain) “To any type of car, not just the Tesla Model 3, Y, S or X.

Mobility Tesla accused: “Its autonomous driving does less than announced” by Vincenzo Borgomeo

August 10, 2022



However, no one is saying that these magnetic rubber rings are extremely dangerous: they deceive the car’s control system which requires the driver to always have his hands on the wheel when the car is traveling in autonomous driving mode. So it makes it possible for the driver to read the newspaper, pretend to sleep or even move into the back seat or have sex. All things documented – unfortunately – by videos posted on youtube.





As we know, in fact, autonomous driving devices sometimes have uncertainty, are deceived by signs and require small but fundamental manual corrections by the pilot. And only by having your hands on the steering wheel is it possible to carry out these small interventions to avoid accidents. In fact, if the person sitting in the driver’s seat does not grip the steering crown, the machine (it depends on the model but the operation is more or less the same), first sends out a light signal, then an acoustic one. And if you don’t grab the steering wheel right away, start braking. But if you have the magnetic rings mounted, none of this happens. The car travels shipped as if nothing had happened.





Mobility Lidar sensors, the eyes of self-driving cars so hated by Elon Musk: how they are made and how they work by Vincenzo Borgomeo

August 14, 2022



The Nhtsa, the federal agency for American road safety has opened several investigations on the subject. Often to try to understand whether the autonomous guide – in the event of an accident – worked correctly or not. But now the online surge of these dangerous accessories makes everything more complicated. Yes, because their use is not – at the moment – yet prohibited and therefore free sale is still possible.





The case has been reported several times to the Nhtsa which is now considering the possibility of blocking the sale of these accessories, setting up heavy penalties for those who produce, sell and above all use the rings that deceive autonomous driving systems.