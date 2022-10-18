Autoplus is not only a professional projector store, but also an expert in audio and video solutions. Everyone should have known their “EasyPro Projection” service through the video earlier, and know that Autoplus can not only customize customized home theaters for customers Projection solutions, and will provide one-stop projection solutions for large facilities! All you need to report is the residential address, and Autoplus will learn the details of the space layout through the building blueprints in the database and provide guests with projection installation suggestions! In addition to the suggested projector models that can be directly applied to Autoplus, you can also customize the projector in advance, and then let Autoplus make a matching plan! As for this article, I will take you to one of their featured cases: Tseung Kwan O Methodist Primary School, to share with you their space renovation project!

1,700 square feet of indoor space turned into a multi-purpose mini-cinema

The focus of this project is to transform the 10m x 15m activity room in the school into an audio-visual space comparable to a mini-theatre! At the request of the school, the screen should be at least 200-240 inches, and the screen brightness should be enough to cope with the full lighting in the room. Autoplus finally chose the Optoma ZK888LV, a professional-grade 4K laser projector, as the backbone of the projection space! In terms of specifications, ZK888LV has native 4K resolution, adopts MultiColor laser technology, can provide up to 8,000 Ansi lumens brightness and 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, which is enough to meet the needs of nearly 200-inch large screen quality! As for the DuraCORE laser light source technology on the projector, it also helps to extend the life of the light source to 20,000 hours, which can easily meet the needs of the school! In terms of sound, Autoplus also provided support and teamed up with B&W to construct a 7.2.6 Dolby Atmos sound effect in the multi-functional activity room, which is sufficient for teaching and all the teaching needs of teachers and students! In addition to screen size, brightness, viewing distance and general audio-visual considerations, Autoplus will also fine-tune factors such as the number of viewers, age and height in the activity room, step height, seat size and line of sight. Get the best experience!

Optoma Projector x Denon Amplifier x B&W 7.2.6 Layout: Taking the Teaching AV Experience to the Next Level

The renovated activity room was replaced with an Optoma ZK888LV professional-grade 4K laser projector, which projected a 240-inch image on the Graywolfs HST240 high-transparency woven sound-transparent screen at a distance of 8.6 feet! Since the activity room mainly uses desktop computers, 4K Blu-ray players (Sony UBP-X700) and Apple TV 4K as sources, there is a need for long-distance transmission, so in terms of HDMI cable, 20 meters of Optoma Fiber HDMI is finally used for connection! In terms of sound, the activity room uses a 7.2.6 channel layout, the AV amplifier is Denon AVC-8500H, and three B&W CT 7.4 speakers are used for the front and center! As for the rest of the channels, Polk Audio Atrium speakers are used, while B&W CT SW12 uses passive subwoofers, which are matched with Crown power amplifiers, making the space layout more flexible! The most heart-wrenching thing is that Autoplus also took into account the actual needs of teachers and students, and customized a theater-style inclined table with a capacity of 15 people in each row and a total of 105 seats for the activity room, so that the line of sight and audio-visual experience of each seat can be maintained. If the standard, make every teaching experience more perfect!

Autoplus Digitech projection shop

♦ Name: Autoplus Digitech Limited

♦ Address: 1/F, No. 48 Saiyang Choi South Street, Mongkok, Kowloon (Mongkok MTR Exit E2)

♦ Enquiries: (852) 3618 8092

🙋‍ ★ Want to watch the above article with friends?? “Click me to enter the discussion”

🏠 ★ Post76 online store has opened “store.post76.hk”