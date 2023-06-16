AutoProNano: international cooperation for in vitro and in vivo diagnostics

Franco-German “smart analytics” project: automated production of nanoparticles

Robot platform for the automated production and characterization of nanoparticles (Image source: © Fraunhofer)

(Stuttgart/Balingen) – The Franco-German cooperation project

“AutoProNano” is developing a process for the automated production of nanoparticles for in-vitro and in-vivo diagnostics. The project starts as part of the “smart analytics” cooperation network. This international initiative has been funded by the Central Innovation Program for SMEs (ZIM) of the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection (BMWK) since May 2020 in order to promote innovative developments in the region and beyond. The coordinator on the German side is BioRegio STERN Management GmbH.

Biofunctionalized nanodiagnostics and therapeutics have long been predicted to play an almost revolutionary role in the future fight against serious diseases such as cancer. Functional nanoparticles (NP) with special optical or magnetic properties, biofunctional surfaces for the detection of antigens and/or drug loading are increasingly in demand in biomedicine. For regular use as a medical product, however, they must meet strict requirements. Above all, the reliable reproducibility of nanoparticles with exactly the desired properties is of crucial importance. This requires a robust and precise production process according to international standards that is scalable, ideally cost-effective and controllable at all times to ensure the highest quality.

As part of the Franco-German cooperation project “AutoProNano”, the plant manufacturer Goldfuss engineering GmbH from Balingen is therefore developing nanoPET Pharma GmbH, the Fraunhofer Institute for Silicate Research ISC, the Institute for Medical Technology (IMES) at the Technical University of Würzburg-Schweinfurt together with other German partners THWS and the French partners Cordouan Technologies and Poly-Dtech an adaptable automated process for the production and analysis of diagnostically relevant NP systems. The overall goal of the project is to establish a flexible, robot-based process for the automated production and characterization of diagnostic NPs for in-vitro and in-vivo diagnostics.

In the APRONA joint project funded by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF), the Fraunhofer ISC developed the basic principle for a robot platform for the automated production of NPs together with Goldfuss engineering. After the successful commissioning of the system and the first automated syntheses, the robot platform for the automated execution of essential NP synthesis processes will be further developed by “AutoProNano”. This ensures standardized product quality and the relevant quality requirements can be taken into account during development. The core task is the flexible implementation of diverse manual synthesis protocols in a continuous, controlled and efficient manufacturing process.

The German-French cooperation project AutoProNano has a total volume of 1.5 million euros. The German partners receive their funding as part of the ZIM program of the BMWK, the French partners are funded by Bpifrance. dr Verena Grimm, project coordinator of the ZIM network “smart analytics”, from BioRegio STERN Management GmbH emphasizes: “AutoProNano is an international R&D cooperation project in which the promising potential of automation and analysis of complex products for the life sciences is demonstrated. Cooperation between companies and research institutions – regardless of regional and national borders – is promoted particularly effectively by international ZIM networks.”

Interested companies can continue to contact Dr. Report Verena Grimm:

[email protected], T 0711-870354-27

About smart analytics

The Central Innovation Program for SMEs ZIM of the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection BMWK promotes the international cooperation network “smart analytics” for the development of intelligent, innovative analytical methods. The coordinator of the international ZIM network “smart analytics” on the German side is BioRegio STERN Management GmbH. The project is funded by the BMWK and includes 30 partners from Europe. Other companies are welcome as project partners and will receive targeted support as part of the project so that they can also submit promising applications for research and development to the ZIM if necessary.

About Goldfuss engineering GmbH

Goldfuss engineering GmbH from Balingen is active in plant construction and in its “Laboratory Automation” division designs complex solutions for fully automated processes for the life sciences industry, among others.

About nanoPET Pharma GmbH

nanoPET Pharma GmbH is a Berlin company founded in 2007 that researches, develops and markets innovative pharmaceutical active ingredients for imaging diagnostics in highly relevant disease areas.

About the Fraunhofer Institute for Silicate Research ISC

The Fraunhofer Institute for Silicate Research ISC from Würzburg is one of the leading R&D centers for material-based research and development in the fields of resource efficiency, energy, environment and health. With around 370 permanent scientists and technicians, the institute works to develop innovative functional materials and technologies for more sustainable products that use fewer resources and to make significant contributions to solving the major global issues and challenges of the future.

About the Institute for Medical Technology Schweinfurt IMES

The Institute for Medical Technology (IMES) of the Technical University of Würzburg – Schweinfurt THWS, founded in 2011 from the Laboratory for Medical Technology, focuses on applied research in the medical technology environment and knowledge/technology transfer to corporate partners. This is shown in particular by the research projects successfully carried out in the past with regional SMEs, as well as research projects in the field of laboratory automation.

About Cordouan Technologies SAS

The French Cordouan Technologies SAS from Pessac offers advanced solutions for the characterization of nanoparticles and nanomaterials. Cordouan specializes in the development, industrialization, manufacture and sale of innovative instruments for academic research and industrial applications.

About the Poly Dtech

Poly-Dtech is a French company based in Strasbourg, specializing in life sciences and in vitro diagnostics (IVD). Poly-Dtech develops and manufactures powerful fluorescent nanoparticles and immunoassays with unique properties to improve biomarker detection for scientific research. Poly-Dtech offers higher detection sensitivity with user-friendly protocols applicable in bioanalytical methods, molecular and cell biology techniques.

Image source: © Fraunhofer

About BioRegio STERN Management GmbH:

BioRegio STERN Management GmbH is an economic developer for the life sciences sector. It promotes innovations and start-ups on a public contract and thus contributes to strengthening the location. In the Stuttgart and Neckar-Alb regions with the cities of Tübingen and Reutlingen, it is the central point of contact for founders and entrepreneurs.

The STERN BioRegion is one of the largest and most successful BioRegions in Germany. Unique selling points are the nationwide unique mixture of biotechnology and medical technology companies as well as the regional clusters of automation technology, mechanical and plant engineering.

company contact

BioRegio STERN Management GmbH

dr Klaus Eichenberg

Friedrichstrasse 10

70174 Stuttgart

0711-870 354 0



http://www.bioregio-stern.de

Press contact

Zeeb communication GmbH

Anja Paetzold

Alexanderstraße 81

70182 Stuttgart

0711 – 60 70 719



http://www.zeeb.info