Autostrade per l’Italia’s idea: using AI to eliminate the risk of traffic jams

“Just now they had to do the work?” is probably one of the most recurring statements in the newspaper of millions of motorists, because there is no escaping the risk of being stuck in traffic unless someone has foreseen the perfect moment to open the construction sites. And the ideal moment is not established by empirical parameters, but by historical data processed by artificial intelligenceas Autostrade per l’Italia does today.

“We are the largest concessionaire in Italy which manages approx 3 thousand kilometers of the toll network and every day we register over 4 million users who cross our network, for a total of about 48 billion kilometers traveled every year – explained the engineer Massimiliano Nigro, head of Operations Coordination of Aspi – If we add to these numbers the fact that in our transformation plan there are investments of around 21 billion to strengthen the network, the need for a complex and important construction site plan is evident”.

The first step was to collect all available data collected daily for more than 15 years from the over 900 sensors distributed on the national network, such as the coils drowned in the asphalt, the radars that detect traffic volumes, travel times and even the Tutors. Then the data was aggregated in a single application to allow synoptic processing, according to a schematic criterion that is easy to analyze and understand. Finally, through artificial intelligence algorithms and machine learning they have been developed to obtain forecast responses which, maintaining good reliability, can reach 5/6 months. In practice, a traffic flow forecast is obtained, with hourly details, in relation to the opening and duration of construction sites. And therefore the possibility of understanding, in compliance with the technical-management constraints, the best period to minimize the side effects on the road system. Be that as it may daily yards for maintenance whether they are permanent construction sites which have a much broader time profile and which in some conditions can be better spread over time.

Nigro clarified to us that “when we talk about traffic impact, basically we decline it on two main indicators: the extension of the queue and the journey time. The first gives us the opportunity to see how the queue evolves over all the time slots of the days in which the construction site is being built. The second, always with time detail, allows you to estimate what the inconvenience will be for users in terms of time taken for the journey, with a measure that completes the assessment of the scenario under consideration”.

An important detail is that for the evaluation of the queues it is also necessary to be able to evaluate what the capacity of the construction site will be, ie how many vehicles it will absorb before starting to cause traffic disturbances. In this sense, the so-called interference can be calculated using the formulas cited by what is somewhat the Bible of the sector, i.e. the Highway Capacity Manual of the Transportation Research Board of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine in the United States, calibrated on the specificity of the Italian territory. Which is “a place that, unlike many other European countriesis more complex due to its orographic characteristics from which follows a high infrastructural complexity”, obviously given by the many bridges, viaducts and tunnels.

The further turning point compared to the past is that not only yes identify the most favorable scenario from the point of view of traffic, but it is possible to anticipate motorists via the app what the journey times will be in relation to the itineraries and the days at the time slot in which they will travel. The new feature is by the way already available in FreeTo-X, the app for Android and iOS developed by Autostrade to manage reimbursement requests for delays due to construction sites, provide updated information on traffic conditions, cameras, tutors, service areas and charging stations for electric vehicles: by indicating the date and time you intend to travel, you get an estimate of travel times along the itinerary also in relation to construction sites.

Nigro reminded us that “it must be considered that the computational ability that requires this novelty is enormous: we are talking about 10 million possible scenarios every day. This not only favors the correct planning of construction sites and the flow of traffic, but we also reduce CO2 emissions, as a result of shorter travel timesfewer queues and shorter waiting times”.