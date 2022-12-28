(Photo/Reuters)

Information security testing agency《OFF TEST》The latest announced that during the period from January to December this year, covering the four major operating system platforms including: Windows, macOS, Linux and Android, the total number of new malware samples detected and captured exceeded 98 million. Among them, the number of malicious software that targets Microsoft Windows systems is as high as nearly 70 million, accounting for about 72%.

Secondly, the second highest number of malicious software is the Linux system, with about 1.91 million; Google Android system ranks third, with about 1.07 million. As for the number of malicious software targeting Apple’s macOS system, it is about 12,400.

AV-TEST released the 2022 malware sample detection report, and the number of malicious samples locked on the Windows system reached more than 69 million. (Picture taken from AV-TEST official website)

Microsoft Windows has always been the computer operating system used by the most people in the world, and its market share has greatly surpassed that of its competitors. Correspondingly, the proportion listed by hackers as a threat to launch malicious attacks is also relatively high.

Comparing the number of malicious software detected in 2022 alone, the number of malicious attacks targeting Windows systems is about 5,584 times that of macOS systems, 64.7 times that of Android systems, and 36.25 times that of Linux systems. .

