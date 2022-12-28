Home Technology AV-TEST Announces Annual Report! The number of Windows malware is more than 5,000 times that of Mac-Free Electronic News 3C Technology
Technology

AV-TEST Announces Annual Report! The number of Windows malware is more than 5,000 times that of Mac-Free Electronic News 3C Technology

by admin
AV-TEST Announces Annual Report! The number of Windows malware is more than 5,000 times that of Mac-Free Electronic News 3C Technology

(Photo/Reuters)

Information security testing agency《OFF TEST》The latest announced that during the period from January to December this year, covering the four major operating system platforms including: Windows, macOS, Linux and Android, the total number of new malware samples detected and captured exceeded 98 million. Among them, the number of malicious software that targets Microsoft Windows systems is as high as nearly 70 million, accounting for about 72%.

Secondly, the second highest number of malicious software is the Linux system, with about 1.91 million; Google Android system ranks third, with about 1.07 million. As for the number of malicious software targeting Apple’s macOS system, it is about 12,400.

AV-TEST released the 2022 malware sample detection report, and the number of malicious samples locked on the Windows system reached more than 69 million. (Picture taken from AV-TEST official website)

Microsoft Windows has always been the computer operating system used by the most people in the world, and its market share has greatly surpassed that of its competitors. Correspondingly, the proportion listed by hackers as a threat to launch malicious attacks is also relatively high.

Comparing the number of malicious software detected in 2022 alone, the number of malicious attacks targeting Windows systems is about 5,584 times that of macOS systems, 64.7 times that of Android systems, and 36.25 times that of Linux systems. .

No need to smoke, no need to rush. Now use the APP to watch the news. Guaranteed to win every day. Point me to download the APP and follow the method of watching activities

See also  (Video) June Science and Technology Events First Report / Apple WWDC Conference Debut, IE Browser Enters History - Free Electronics News 3C Technology



You may also like

The 2023 of cryptocurrencies: the unknowns of a...

Nintendo Switch sales exceeded 118 million and surpassed...

Will it still be worth investing in cryptocurrencies...

Soundcore Liberty 4 review: What the AirPods Pro...

The case of the intimate photos of a...

Nintendo considered a Switch Pro, but ultimately scrapped...

Soundcore Liberty 4 review: What the AirPods Pro...

New image of NGC 2264 dark nebula, a...

Microsoft brings new UI to multiple functions of...

James Webb Space Telescope reveals never-before-seen wonders of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy